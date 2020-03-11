Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 11, 2020

ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President's list
Auburn: Kathryn Conner, Casey Derby, Elizabeth Detomaso, Zachary Fabrize, Hadassah Johnson, Justin Mariani, Cody Musso, Angela Panas, Meghan Smith
Cato: Harley Ducharme
Elbridge: Skylar Crysler, Scott Ryan
Jordan: Alec Henderson
Marietta: Rebecca Grinnell
Red Creek: Jacob Slobe
Scipio Center: Lily Vernon
Skaneateles: Maddie Bohrer, Gillian Carey, John Carlile, Kyle McAuliffe, Rex Ramsgard, Lily Simmons, Hannah Stone, Meghan Wilmot
Weedsport: Emily Nemec, Daniel Williams
Provost's list
Auburn: Alyssa George, Elizabeth Lynn, Jenna McKay, Riordan Parker
Cato: Lindsey Condon, Clayton Power, Bayleigh White
Elbridge: Victoria Daniels, Makaylah Macko
Jordan: Abigail Ekross, Jordan Godfrey
Marietta: Eric Cooper, Shane Manthey, Robert Merluzzi
Moravia: Sameh DelFavero
Skaneateles: Cole Goodchild, Deacon Hill, Michael Provvidenti, Rosemary Thompson
Weedsport: Samantha Ball, Nathan Currier, Eric Frank, Zachary Lipton, Gregory Reeves, Taylor VanHoltz
SUNY DELHI
Dean's list
• Laura Blaisdell, of Auburn (Jordan-Elbridge Senior High School)
• Emilee Conner, of Moravia (Moravia High School)
• Chelsie Ganey, of Auburn
• Amy Judson, of Auburn (Auburn High School)
• Meghan Pelton, of Auburn (St. Joseph School)
• Brian Querns, of Auburn
• Rashelle Querns, of Auburn (Auburn High School)
• Kascey Relfe, of Weedsport (Weedsport Junior Senior High School)
• Lauren Sisto, of Auburn (Jordan-Elbridge Senior High School)
• Kimberly Testa, of Auburn (Auburn High School)
• Nicole Voudren, of Port Byron (Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School)
