Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for March 11, 2020
HONORS

Graduation
ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

President's list

Auburn: Kathryn Conner, Casey Derby, Elizabeth Detomaso, Zachary Fabrize, Hadassah Johnson, Justin Mariani, Cody Musso, Angela Panas, Meghan Smith

Cato: Harley Ducharme

Elbridge: Skylar Crysler, Scott Ryan

Jordan: Alec Henderson

Marietta: Rebecca Grinnell

Red Creek: Jacob Slobe

Scipio Center: Lily Vernon

Skaneateles: Maddie Bohrer, Gillian Carey, John Carlile, Kyle McAuliffe, Rex Ramsgard, Lily Simmons, Hannah Stone, Meghan Wilmot

Weedsport: Emily Nemec, Daniel Williams

Provost's list

Auburn: Alyssa George, Elizabeth Lynn, Jenna McKay, Riordan Parker

Cato: Lindsey Condon, Clayton Power, Bayleigh White

Elbridge: Victoria Daniels, Makaylah Macko

Jordan: Abigail Ekross, Jordan Godfrey

Marietta: Eric Cooper, Shane Manthey, Robert Merluzzi

Moravia: Sameh DelFavero

Skaneateles: Cole Goodchild, Deacon Hill, Michael Provvidenti, Rosemary Thompson

Weedsport: Samantha Ball, Nathan Currier, Eric Frank, Zachary Lipton, Gregory Reeves, Taylor VanHoltz

SUNY DELHI

Dean's list

• Laura Blaisdell, of Auburn (Jordan-Elbridge Senior High School)

• Emilee Conner, of Moravia (Moravia High School)

• Chelsie Ganey, of Auburn

• Amy Judson, of Auburn (Auburn High School)

• Meghan Pelton, of Auburn (St. Joseph School)

• Brian Querns, of Auburn

• Rashelle Querns, of Auburn (Auburn High School)

• Kascey Relfe, of Weedsport (Weedsport Junior Senior High School)

• Lauren Sisto, of Auburn (Jordan-Elbridge Senior High School)

• Kimberly Testa, of Auburn (Auburn High School)

• Nicole Voudren, of Port Byron (Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School)

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

