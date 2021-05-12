 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 12, 2021
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 12, 2021

CATO-MERIDIAN JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL

Seventh grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Maggie Brown, Everett Cox, Cecelia Cronk, Gavin Dello Stritto, Hannah Hulbert, Megan Kyle, Bailey Planck

High honor roll: Lucille Chase, Laina Howard, Isabell Lindenman, Rhys Napolitano, Rylee Napolitano, Devin Pollock, Mackenzie Pollock, McKenzie Smith, Mathew Winks

Honor roll: Rubiana Behm, Paxton Dashnau, Mackenzie Mahoney, Ayden Mayenzet, Dixie McLain-Tindall, McKena Morsdorf, Chase Myers, Kennedy Taylor, Olivia Vitale, Paige Wilder

Eighth grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Joseph Bonanno, Nathan Dennis, Sophia Kelly, Haley McCarthy, Myah Meddley, Caitlin Salmonsen, Finley Stonecypher, Camille Weston, Elaina Williams

High honor roll: Eleanor Bell, Amber Clarke, Jack Conklin, Hannah Deacy, Ryan Evener, Eli Fisher, Jacob LaForce, Kaylee McGetrick, Averie Sharp, Mollie Walton

Honor roll: Jacob Ellsworth, Tristan Green, Camren Hoag, Madison Morsdorf, Breanna Pultz

Ninth grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Hannah Csiga, Hayley DeVille, Ashlee Donahue, Nadia Dudley, Elijah Haga, Abigail Holmes, Mallory Howard, Jesse Hurd, Jocelyn Kolb, Jack Lamson, Owen McGetrick, Kaydence Morrissette, Merissa Richards, Charlotte Weston

High honor roll: Halie Allen, Preston Daggett, Brandon Johnson, Vanessa Lees, Gavin Parker, Chloe Rex, Timothy Stahl

Honor roll: Flower Baldwin, Madison LaTray

10th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Evelyn Burns, Mason Carvey, Miranda Dennis, Denis Kosiakov, Ariana Proper

High honor roll: Raven Ducharme, Shawn Hulsizer, Kaylee LaPrease, Bryce Mahoney, Maggie McGetrick, Caton Wilbert, Janelle Williams

Honor roll: Merritt Cox, Emma Neagle, Kyleigh Walton

11th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Justin Baldwin, Katelyn Johnson, Cyrus Russell

High honor roll: Nathan Conklin, Chelsea Dennison, Jordan Greene, Abigail Kennedy, Mackenzie LaForce, Lauren McCarthy

Honor roll: Davianna Blanding, Harry Brown, Seth Dello Stritto, Gabriel Haga, William Moore, David Moose, Jocelyn Smith, Chase Towers

12th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Jayden Kelly, Trista Lunkenheimer, Micah Stavenhagen, Grace Stryker

High honor roll: Kyle Allen, Donovan Anderson, Elizabeth Bloss, Grace Cady, Schuyler Goodwin, Elaine Hurd, Kannon Kuhlmann, Brett Pickett, Logan Simons

Honor roll: Gavin Bartholomew, Katie Colarocco, Kaliess Evans, Anthony Gleason, Amber Hartle, Hannah Janes, Nathan Lloyd, Anna Muhlnickel, Alexander Noxon, Emily Woods

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Alexcis Coningsby, of Genoa

MCKENDREE UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Katherine Sumner, of Port Byron, B.S. in biopsychology

PHI KAPPA PHI

The following local students were recently initiated into national honor society Phi Kappa Phi:

• Sydney Fallat, of Auburn, at SUNY Oswego

• Daisy Townsend, of Auburn, at SUNY Oswego

• Logan Carnicelli, of Cato, at SUNY Oswego

• Michele Robin, of Cato, at SUNY Cortland

• Hannah Yorkey, of Union Springs, at Clarkson University

UNIVERSITY OF FINDLAY

Amber Cummins, of Cato, participated in the university's 2021 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Cummins presented "How Age-Friendly is Cato, New York?"

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

