Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 13, 2020

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY
Graduates
• Jordan Crossgrove, of Moravia
NAZARETH COLLEGE
• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs, was awarded the 2020 President's Civic Engagement Award in recognition of commitment to leading a civically engaged life, working for social justice and inspiring others to become caring, active and informed members of society.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
• Anna Sabine, of Auburn, was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the international honor society of nursing.
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
• Marissa Netti, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marine science-biology at a virtual commencement ceremony.
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
