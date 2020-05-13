Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 13, 2020
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 13, 2020

Graduation
EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Jordan Crossgrove, of Moravia

NAZARETH COLLEGE

• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs, was awarded the 2020 President's Civic Engagement Award in recognition of commitment to leading a civically engaged life, working for social justice and inspiring others to become caring, active and informed members of society. 

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

• Anna Sabine, of Auburn, was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the international honor society of nursing.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

• Marissa Netti, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marine science-biology at a virtual commencement ceremony.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

