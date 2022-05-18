Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 18, 2022

CATO-MERIDIAN JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL
Seventh grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Camryn Daggett, Aurelia Eckel, Linda Gould, Triton Schmidt, Ashley Watchorn, Aubrey Watchorn, Carmella Weatherstone, Gavin Windhausen
High honor roll: William Brathen, Ava Cardinale, Nico Caswell, Emelia Fisher, Trever Hamilton, Jasmine Kolb, Brody Smith, Evan Stonecypher
Honor roll: Grace Bos, Keira Campbell, Molly Chapman, Kaydence Dierksen, Amelia Froebel, Owen Garrigan, Adam Hulsizer, Emily Ilacqua, Myia Kimball, Kylee LaMay, Liam Mantell, Daryl McLain, Ryan Pollock, Logan Smith, Ian Stonecypher
Eighth grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Maggie Brown, Cecelia Cronk, Megan Kyle, Bailey Planck, Devin Pollock, Mathew Winks
High honor roll: Lucille Chase, Everett Cox, Gavin Dello Stritto, Dixie McLain-Tindall, Rhys Napolitano, Mackenzie Pollock, Alexander Schutt, Gabriel Sgroi, James Wilkinson
People are also reading…
Honor roll: Avani Cole, Cooper Emond, Emerson Hintze, Laina Howard, Lilli Humphreys, Rachel Lighthall, Isabell Lindenman, Mackenzie Mahoney, Morgan Mansfield, McKena Morsdorf, Chase Myers, Olivia Vitale, Paige Wilder
Ninth grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Joseph Bonanno, Nathan Dennis, Bailey Impson, Haley McCarthy, Sophia Zogby
High honor roll: Eleanor Bell, Lindsay Fikes, Gennavive Kerr, Jacob Lighthall, Myah Meddley, Caitlin Salmonsen, Finley Stonecypher, Mollie Walton
Honor roll: Jack Conklin, Eli Fisher, Emma Griffith
10th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Hayley DeVille, Ashlee Donahue, Nadia Dudley, Elijah Haga, Abigail Holmes, Mallory Howard, Carter Impson, Jocelyn Kolb, Jack Lamson, Owen McGetrick, Timothy Stahl
High honor roll: Preston Daggett, Vanessa Lees, Avery Lloyd, Charlotte Weston
Honor roll: Natalie Combes, Hannah Csiga, Brandon Johnson, Kaydence Morrissette, Merissa Richards
11th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Evelyn Burns, Elizabeth Hess, Denis Kosiakov
High honor roll: Mason Carvey, Miranda Dennis, Riley Jones, Kaylee LaPrease, Maggie McGetrick, Ariana Proper, Tobias Stahl
Honor roll: Audrey Hunter, Jack Kent
12th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Justin Baldwin, Katelyn Johnson, Emma Jordan, Abigail Kennedy
High honor roll: Harry Brown, Aiden Connolly, Seth Dello Stritto, Chelsea Dennison, Jordan Greene, Mackenzie LaForce, Lauren McCarthy, William Moore
Honor roll: Davianna Blanding, Alyssa Cole, Ethan Ellsworth, Gabriel Haga, Cody Loveless, Jocelyn Smith
ELMIRA COLLEGE
• Julia Ambrose, class of 2023, of Auburn, was awarded the Algernon DeWaters Gorman Prize for the student with a good overall average who has completed the most scholarly work in chemistry. "I am extremely grateful to be recognized in my area of study at Elmira College and for all of my hard work," Ambrose said in a news release. "I am hoping to continue my studies after Elmira College and earn a doctorate in genetics." Corey Stilts, associate professor of chemistry, who nominated Ambrose for the award, added: "This year's recipient is the president of the Environmental Club, secretary of the student association, vice president of the Pre-Health Club, and also a member of the Chemistry Club. She is a key award winner who has been published in selected freshman essays, a recipient of the Phi Beta Kappa prize, and she also placed first at the 2021 Elmira College term III research conference. She is currently doing research with Dr. Amy Lyndaker where she is subcloning the human Rad1 gene sequence into a plasmid DNA vector that will allow her to screen a human cDNA library."
• Lindsey Smith, of Moravia, was initiated into the college circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society. Initiates must be in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the society's five pillars, and embrace the society's ideals. Less than 5% of students on campus are invited to join each year.
MORAVIA HIGH SCHOOL
Grade nine
High honor: Hailey Adams, Alexander Almeida, Vivian Amos, Jacob Anderson, Joseph Baylor, Waqar Bodlah, Hunter Boynton, Xinzu Chen, Zachary Conklin, Daisy Drake, Douglas Fitzsimmons, Christopher Garrow, Olivia Genson, Emily Griffin, Benjamin Hack, Sophie Hanson, Jessalyn Jones, Annelise Kraan, Lillian Miller, Wyatt Moore, Elizabeth Morgan, Evelyn Ottaviano, Thomas Palmer, Nicholas Plue, Noah Shreffler, Lily Stryker, Emma Townsend, Brandon Vasquez, Frank Williams
Honor: Molly Bieling, Isabel Burgman, Dawson Carr, Koryn Caza, Octavius Cobb, Julius Jones, Hunter Kelley, Mason Kratzer, Donovan Miner, Lucian Shea, Nathan Witten
Grade 10
High honor: Emma Beckley, Bailee Brown, Makenna Caza, Michael Chambers, Christopher Conklin, Cole Cuddeback, Haley Drake, Allyssa Gettel, Jackson Hares-Ryan, Ethan Hudson, Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Allison Kehoe, Aiden Kelly, Reagan Lamphere, Katelynne Lamphier, Luke Landis, Megan Marsh, Kaylee Miner, Daniel Murphy, Seth Parker, Alexis Partridge, Kyler Proper, Kaiden Sharpsteen, Gwendolyn Sisson, Jordan Smith, Mya Stewart, Corbin Walters, Sydney Welsh
Honor: Tyler Bell, Kaitlynn Brown, Daniel Clarke, Drew Famoly, Madison Guinta, Frederick Hess, Trinity Maier, Ayden Makala, Allison Manning, Drew Nye, Brie Perez, Thomas Quaile, Gabrielle Thilburg, Carter Tillotson, Abram Wasileski, Natalie Wright
Grade 11
High honor: Kyler Adams, Heidi Andersen, Bethany Baran, Logan Bell, Hassan Bodlah, Thomas Burgman Jr., Elijah Burke, Dallas Carr, Samantha Evener, Jenna Grey, Chloe Hanson, Ashley Heredia Castillo, Grace Ike, Corinne Leonard, Brayden Mason, James Nalley, Gabriel Shreffler, Elizabeth Steigerwald, Amber Tibbits, Joy Weed, Caitlin Whaley
Honor: Yereni Alvarez Ramirez, Julia Anderson, Jason Chisholm, Zachary Griffin, Ashley Grobelny, Bailey Karlik, Kyle Phillips, Shy’Anne Rhodes, Kayleigh Utter
Grade 12
High honor: Andrea Auble, Abigail Axton, Emely Bacon, Katherine Baylor, Grace Becker, Ethan Beckley, Bryce Bevier, Ella Bieling, Jeffrey Carmichael, Brooke Dusseau, Matthew Gassner, Xander Groesbeck, Aalyiah Hamilton, Katelyn Harvey, Emma Janke, Emma Kraan, Taryn Langtry, Marissa Magill, Malayna Martin, Addison Moore, Alexa Morris, Madalaina Raymond, Riley Jo Robideau, Ava Rogers, Lynnae Russell, Owen Ryan, Henry Scholl, Kayleigh Stayton, Erin Tratt, Bailey Williamson, Kaleb Winters
Honor: Kalika BlakeHuffman, Audriana Butts, Cloi Chase, Charlé Delfavero, Dustin McCall, Hannah Newell, Lance Searles, Andrew Tillotson, Mason Webb
MORAVIA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Grade six
High honor: Mya Adams, Emily Austin, Annabelle Badman, Kae Bouton, Madelyn Caza, Jayden Cole, Brianna Crossley, Robert Eakin, Olivia Gagnon, Ella Green, Hayden Lott, Andrew Manning, Marcus Martin, Hayley Murphy, Shyanna Oursler, Natalie Reeves, Ella Rogler, Chloe Rusaw, Violet Schiavi, Taleigh Sheppard, Kylee Strickland, Jack Stryker, Logan Torok, Alexis Tyrrell, Colton Wahl, Clayton Wells
Honor: Zeeva Bates, Cambree Bell, Nixon Bianchi, Tiffany Buckley, Marrissa Clink, Abigail Hinkle, Madlyn (Toby) Kintzele, Asante Lamb, Mitchell Laning, Madison Lansdowne, Maeve Marcellus, Alejandro Montalvo Rodriguez, Caitlyn Naylor, Brayden Perreault, Ian Proper, Abigail Ritchie, Sophie Salazar, Rae Starner, Jenna Stayton, Lena Stuart, Haylee Swan, James Whaley, Cailee White, Tristan White, Aiden Wilson, Jackson Woodward, Peyton Wright
Grade seven
High honor: Dominick Albanese, Hayden Albanese, Nicholas Almeida, Wyatt Anthony, Molly Axton, Collin Bell, Myles Burke, Brennan Carr, Lucy Coningsby, Elizabeth Conklin, Taylor Copley, Caden Cuddeback, Hunter Drew, Thomas Harriger, Lily Heim, Benjamin Hough, Chase Johnson-Stayton, Jax Johnson-Stayton, Haylee Kilbourne, Payton Kreplin-Bouck, Jack Lemmon Jr., Kadie Love, Elijah Miller, Evan Morris, Travis Murphy, Dominick Osterhoudt, Dillon Palmer, Natalee Plue, Cecelia Stryker, Avery Walters, Brihanna Williams
Honor: Steven Brown, Jake Bushey, Emma Colvin, Collin Corbett, Abigail DeHart, Jairen Francis, Lucas Grey, Neela Kintzele, Kate Lawton, Elliott Mackey, Victoria McLachlan, Paige Morgan, Ian Ottaviano, Trever Wells, Ryan Zirbel
Grade eight
High honor: Synae Bartholomew, Kylee Cooper, Matthew Dann, Maeve Green, Aleph Harris, Kendall Hess, Eli Landis, Brooklynn Lott, Karson Mackey, Lucas Moffitt, Nola Mulvaney, Keira O'Connell, Brooke Proper, Morgan Rejman, Madison Starner, Zachary Szachta, Dominick Todd, Natalie Torok, Caraline Wasileski
Honor: Noah Corbett, Jeffrey Gettel, Olivia Harvey, Holden Morgan, Ellijah Schweska, Cory Stoyell, Juliana Troy, Cadence Wade, Rebecca White
SUNY CANTON
Benjamin York, a mechanical engineering technology major from Auburn, earned the Leaders of Tomorrow Award during the Student Specialty Awards.
SUNY ONEONTA
Bronwyn Roberts, of Port Byron, was one of 141 first-generation students inducted into the college's inaugural class of the Alpha Alpha Alpha national honor society. Roberts is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in communication studies. The society was founded to celebrate the hard work and academic success of first-generation college students.
WEGMANS
Employees of the Auburn Wegmans who recently received employee scholarships include:
- Duan T. Johnson
- Josie Bielowicz
- Jami Casbarro
- Claire Schiener
- Brooke Elster
- Sam Casper
- Tim Sullivan
- Craig Diego
- Jenna Swanson
- Noah Hickok
- Maura Moochler
- Cameron Hodson
- La'Ronica Craven
- Ryan Stechuchak
- Ashley Reilly
- Katie Chappell
- Brooke Reynolds
- Jack Kennedy
- Dominic Morrell
- Ryan Baldwin
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.