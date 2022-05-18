Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 18, 2022

CATO-MERIDIAN JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL

ELMIRA COLLEGE

• Julia Ambrose, class of 2023, of Auburn, was awarded the Algernon DeWaters Gorman Prize for the student with a good overall average who has completed the most scholarly work in chemistry. "I am extremely grateful to be recognized in my area of study at Elmira College and for all of my hard work," Ambrose said in a news release. "I am hoping to continue my studies after Elmira College and earn a doctorate in genetics." Corey Stilts, associate professor of chemistry, who nominated Ambrose for the award, added: "This year's recipient is the president of the Environmental Club, secretary of the student association, vice president of the Pre-Health Club, and also a member of the Chemistry Club. She is a key award winner who has been published in selected freshman essays, a recipient of the Phi Beta Kappa prize, and she also placed first at the 2021 Elmira College term III research conference. She is currently doing research with Dr. Amy Lyndaker where she is subcloning the human Rad1 gene sequence into a plasmid DNA vector that will allow her to screen a human cDNA library."