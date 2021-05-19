Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 19, 2021

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Student Joshua Hart has received the prestigious Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence. The award recognizes students who balance academic success with campus involvement, athletics, career achievements, community service, leadership and other aspects of college life.

“Josh is well-known in our campus community for his involvement in campus activities and different media platforms for students, plus for his truly impressive academic record,” college President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. “I’m proud of all he has accomplished at Cayuga, and I congratulate him on earning the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.”

A graduate of Auburn High School, Hart will graduate from Cayuga in 2021 with an Associate of Applied Science in media production. He earned an Associate of Applied Science in audio production last year.

Hart has also been included on the president's list from fall 2018 through fall 2020, and was inducted into academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa in spring 2020. In spring 2019, he received the WDWN Radio Personality of the Year Award for his work at the college radio station. The following year, he received the Award for Excellence in Audio Production and Best Public Service Announcement from the college's telecom department.