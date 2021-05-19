Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 19, 2021

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Student Joshua Hart has received the prestigious Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence. The award recognizes students who balance academic success with campus involvement, athletics, career achievements, community service, leadership and other aspects of college life.
“Josh is well-known in our campus community for his involvement in campus activities and different media platforms for students, plus for his truly impressive academic record,” college President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. “I’m proud of all he has accomplished at Cayuga, and I congratulate him on earning the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.”
A graduate of Auburn High School, Hart will graduate from Cayuga in 2021 with an Associate of Applied Science in media production. He earned an Associate of Applied Science in audio production last year.
Hart has also been included on the president's list from fall 2018 through fall 2020, and was inducted into academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa in spring 2020. In spring 2019, he received the WDWN Radio Personality of the Year Award for his work at the college radio station. The following year, he received the Award for Excellence in Audio Production and Best Public Service Announcement from the college's telecom department.
Hart hopes to begin a career in video or audio production after completing his degree.
“Receiving the Chancellor’s Award is very special to me. As someone who has overcome many obstacles to reach this point, I feel like it represents my determination to achieve the career I’ve wanted for years,” he said. “I appreciate the support of my family, friends, and the faculty and staff at Cayuga, who helped me succeed.”
The Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence was awarded to 135 students across the SUNY system in 2020-2021. For more information, visit system.suny.edu/university-life/student-excellence.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Rachel Carey, of Montezuma, was one of 23 students who earned membership in the college's chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology.
FONTBONNE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Bethany Littlejohn, of Auburn, majoring in psychology
MYNDERSE ACADEMY
Camden Rosaria Wehrle has been named the class of 2021 valedictorian. She is a member of the National Honor Society, has taken many honors and Advanced Placement courses, and has served in several leadership roles, including student council vice president, the student newspaper and Model UN. She also participates on the cross-country and track-and-field teams. Wehrle plans to major in environmental engineering at Cornell University.
Samuel Dennis John Lorenzettil has been named the class of 2021 salutatorian. He is a member of the National Honor Society, has taken many honors and Advanced Placement courses, has served on Model UN and played varsity lacrosse, track-and-field, soccer and basketball. He plans to major in biomedical sciences at the University of Rochester.
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Isabella Field, of Sennett, finished the spring 2021 semester with a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, international honor society for education. Field is an early childhood inclusive education major with a concentration in history, and a 2019 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.
UNION SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
Grade nine
Principal’s honor roll: Ebon Brown, Alexander Church, George Fearon, Isabel Gilmore, Morgan Jones, Tyler Lutkins, Luke Parker, Reilley Patterson, Gabrielle Scholz, Evan Steel, Kyla Wejko
High honor roll: Blake Albino, Samantha Blay, Lilly Casler, Hannah Curtis, Cabott Derleth, Logan Goodrich, Abigail Hoadley, Hailey Jackson, Abigail Mach, MacKenzie McLean, Collin Park, Colin Rindge, Jessica Sincerbeaux, Anne Wade
Honor roll: Sarah Colgan, Romario Domingo, Joseph Harmon, Madison Powers, Joseph Sylvester, Isabella Tracy, Jrumond White
Grade 10
Principal's honor roll: Erin DeGraw, Dallas Dockstader, Kailey Forbes, Payton Gilbert, Catherine Gilmore, Nora Gilmore, Jason Holtby, Ella Johnson, Ava Smith, Hailee Smith, Dustin Walawender, Natalie Wright
High honor roll: Patricia Agustin, Nathan DeChick, Hannah Denardo, Cameron Dennis, Xavia Evener, Ethan Harkness, Adria Hoadley, Thomas Hrycko, Austin Johnson, Kailey Kalet, Solana Sanders, Olivia Sochan, Kaytlynn Tanner, Kyle Wainwright, Danielle Waldron, Cassandra Welch, Molly Yorkey
Honor roll: Elizabeth Clauson, Ashton Cummings, Ava Dennis, Olivia Holmes, Owen Kime, Zachary Nelson, Mitchell Platt, Brandon Stanton, Mathew Winters
Grade 11
Principal’s honor roll: Kelsey Albino, Greta Anderson, Abigail Jackson, Olivia Koffler, Hunter Martin, Methew Schenck, Luke Winters
High honor roll: Chad Chetney, Madison Gannon, Hannah Morehouse, Sarah Morehouse, Alexys Northrup, Victoria Powers, Angelia Scholz, Adrianna Schwartz, Riley Secor, Gabrielle Sennett, Anthony Weaver, Nicholas Weaver
Honor roll: Tyler Bell, Jacob Button, Gregory Delaney, Wade Groesbeck, Dawson Halverson, Steven Hrycko, Madison Kustyn, David Morehouse, Madison Nelson, Brian Paz-Orozco, Samuel Richardson, Anna Salls, Jacob Walter
Grade 12
Principal’s honor roll: Jenna Clark, Justin Gorton, Ruth Jackson, Emma LoMascolo, Jeremy Moscato, Marrin Owens, Wyatt Patterson, Lauren Patti, Brianna Perkins, Fiona Reohr, Riley Sawyer, Meghan Ward
High honor roll: Ryan Bailey, Jennifer Ellinger, Adam Finn, Raegan Lawton, Aurora Lucas, Emily Peed, Steven Shepard
Honor roll: Dylan Baran, Cassandra Barker, Joshua Greer, Sara Hutchings, Nicole Powers, Oseas Ramirez-Domingo
WEGMANS SCHOLARSHIPS
The following employees of the Auburn Wegmans were among 2,502 recipients of $5.6 million in tuition assistant from Wegmans Food Markets this year:
Jillian Boyer, Ethan Caputa, Madison Dahl, Alexandra Dahl, Madison Deyneka, Zachary Fabrize, Sierra Fachtmann, Monica Feeney, Olivia Fritz, Jocelyn Haines, Madison Hutson, Ty Lasher, Graeden Manna, Kara Mohan, Genesis Morales Detres, Emma Nolan, Lauren Patti, Marley Plish, Zachary Saurini, Ryan Smith, Elaina Sochan, John Sullivan, Clarence VanOstrand, Thomas Ventura, Kennedy Wilson
