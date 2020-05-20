Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 20, 2020

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Students Hannah Christopher and Shealyn Shattuck were among 100 SUNY students to receive the inaugural Chancellor's Undergraduate Scholarships and Graduate Fellowships. Christopher, of Weedsport, graduated from Cayuga in December with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts and sciences; she will attend SUNY Geneseo to earn her bachelor's degree in psychology. Shattuck, of North Rose-Wolcott, is graduating from Cayuga this spring with an Associate of Science degree in liberal arts and sciences; she will attend SUNY Oswego to earn her bachelor's degree in adolescence education grades 7-12: mathematics.
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Annual leaders celebration
Transformed Leaders Award: Claire Woods, of Cato
Helping Hands Award: Megan Krieger, of Cato
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Elizabeth Sherman, of Cayuga
SUNY CANTON
• Christian T. O'Hora, of Auburn, was recently inducted into the college's chapter of the Alpha Phi Sigma criminal justice honor society. O'Hora is a senior in the college's Law Enforcement Leadership program.
SUNY POTSDAM
• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, was one of 20 recent inductees into Phi Alpha Theta, the national historical honor society.
