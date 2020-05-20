Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 20, 2020

CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Students Hannah Christopher and Shealyn Shattuck were among 100 SUNY students to receive the inaugural Chancellor's Undergraduate Scholarships and Graduate Fellowships. Christopher, of Weedsport, graduated from Cayuga in December with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts and sciences; she will attend SUNY Geneseo to earn her bachelor's degree in psychology. Shattuck, of North Rose-Wolcott, is graduating from Cayuga this spring with an Associate of Science degree in liberal arts and sciences; she will attend SUNY Oswego to earn her bachelor's degree in adolescence education grades 7-12: mathematics.