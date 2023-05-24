CATO MERIDIAN JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL

Seventh grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Lucas Conklin, Addison Harkness, Brodix Holbrook, Allison Kyle, Perry Planck, Emmilou White

High honor roll: Madison Allen, Andrew Bonanno, Meghan Gunnip, Austin Hunter, Preston Ladd, Benjamin Lamson, Londyn Maloney, Clarissa Schmitt, Hayden Smith, Makinsye Wallace

Honor roll: Liam Ae, Maylee Boucheron, Chase Cardinale, Landen Gilbert, Malayna Hadfield, Macy Hernandez, Patrick Hintze, Olivia Law, Emma Wallace

Eighth grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Camryn Daggett, Aurelia Eckel, Emelia Fisher, Triton Schmidt, Aubrey Watchorn, Carmella Weatherstone

High honor roll: Nico Caswell, Molly Chapman, Jasmine Kolb

Honor roll: Grace Bos, William Fikes, Trever Hamilton, Adam Hulsizer, Daryl McLain, Miles Muhlnickel, Angela Terry, Journee Watson

Ninth grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Bailey Planck

High honor roll: Maggie Brown, Lucille Chase, Everett Cox, Gavin Dello Stritto, Laina Howard, Megan Kyle, Rachel Lighthall, Morgan Mansfield, Rylee Napolitano, Gabriel Sgroi, Mathew Winks

Honor roll: Reagan Dougherty, Mallory Gardner, Emerson Hintze, Mackenzie Mahoney, Rhys Napolitano, Devin Pollock, Mackenzie Pollock, Alexander Schutt, Kennedy Taylor

10th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Joseph Bonanno, Nathan Dennis, Sophia Kelly, Haley McCarthy, Elaina Williams

High honor roll: Eleanor Bell, Gavyn Brown, Jack Conklin, Hannah Deacy, Lindsay Fikes, Eli Fisher, Bailey Impson, Jacob Lighthall, Myah Meddley, Finley Stonecypher, Mollie Walton, Sophia Zogby

Honor roll: Brayden Goyette, Kaylee McGetrick, Alexia Sherwood

11th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Ashlee Donahue, Nadia Dudley, Elijah Haga, London Pieratt

High honor roll: Preston Daggett, Hayley DeVille, Abigail Holmes, Mallory Howard, Carter Impson, Brandon Johnson, Jocelyn Kolb, Jack Lamson, Vanessa Lees, Owen McGetrick, Merissa Richards, Timothy Stahl

Honor roll: Gavyn Ae, Kayla Bishop, Hannah Csiga, Madison Czyz, Avery Lloyd, Garrett Mabbett, Aaron Madden, Gavin Parker, Brayden Smith, Cariana Wilson

12th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Miranda Dennis, Elizabeth Hess, Denis Kosiakov, Kaylee LaPrease, Connor Lighthall

High honor roll: Merritt Cox, Shawn Hulsizer, Audrey Hunter, Riley Jones, Samantha Lytle, Maggie McGetrick, Cassia Muhlnickel, Ariana Proper, Aiden Swasty, Ashley Walpole, Janelle Williams

Honor roll: Jacob Carroll, Natalie Combes, Alice Conn, Bryce Mahoney, Emma Neagle, Levi Paige, Tobias Stahl, Julia Wilson

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Dean's honor list (GPA 3.75 or higher)

• Allayna Dillon, of Union Springs, majoring in criminal justice

ELMIRA COLLEGE

• Emma Gentry, class of 2025, of King Ferry, received this year's Daniel J. Lipson Prize for a college sophomore or junior who excels in the performing arts. She was nominated by theater program director Rebecca Rich.

• Lindsey Smith, class of 2024, of Moravia, was one of two recipients of this year's Irish Leadership Award. She is an early childhood education and childhood special education double major and recently presented research at the Council for Exceptional Children conference in Louisville, Kentucky. She was nominated by Assistant Dean Ytzel Flores Cristiansen.

PENN COLLEGE

Graduates

• Ethan J. Moore, of Auburn, Associate of Applied Science, heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

President's list (GPA 3.7 or higher)

• Aden Dupont, of Weedsport

SUNY POTSDAM

Graduates

• Meadow Alexander of Sterling, Master of Science in Teaching degree in childhood education

• Laurann Marketos of Auburn, Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry

• Ashton Sloan of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education

• Hannah Thurston of Union Springs, Master of Science in Education degree in literacy specialist

• Emma Uruburu of Sterling, Bachelor of Music degree in music education