Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 26, 2021

ELMIRA COLLEGE

• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, was recognized at the 11th annual Student Research Conference. A poster by her and Ryan Hardy, "Cloning of the Human Rad9a and Hus1 Genes in Order to Test for Functional Interactors of the 9-1-1 Complexes," tied for best research poster presentation.

• Lindsey Smith, of Moravia, was awarded the Class of 1927 Prize. She is a double major in early childhood education and special education, as well as a member of the TEACH Club and field hockey team, and a resident assistant. Residence Life Coordinator Alexandra Krohn, who nominated Smith, said she is "a student filled with empathy and compassion. When not tending to her studies, you can find Lindsey working diligently as an RA, sewing masks and quilts, or making intricate decals and designs on her Cricut machine. When running into Lindsey on campus, you will never find her without a smile on her face, so be sure to say hello!"