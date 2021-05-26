Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 26, 2021

ELMIRA COLLEGE
• Rachel Carey, of Montezuma, was one of 12 nursing juniors and seniors recently inducted into the Rho Gamma chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society.
• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, was recognized at the 11th annual Student Research Conference. A poster by her and Ryan Hardy, "Cloning of the Human Rad9a and Hus1 Genes in Order to Test for Functional Interactors of the 9-1-1 Complexes," tied for best research poster presentation.
• Lindsey Smith, of Moravia, was awarded the Class of 1927 Prize. She is a double major in early childhood education and special education, as well as a member of the TEACH Club and field hockey team, and a resident assistant. Residence Life Coordinator Alexandra Krohn, who nominated Smith, said she is "a student filled with empathy and compassion. When not tending to her studies, you can find Lindsey working diligently as an RA, sewing masks and quilts, or making intricate decals and designs on her Cricut machine. When running into Lindsey on campus, you will never find her without a smile on her face, so be sure to say hello!"
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
Alex Fallon, of Auburn
UNION SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL
Senior Wyatt Patterson, of Aurelius, was selected as the Cayuga County winner of a statewide scholarship competition sponsored by the New York Farm Bureau. Patterson will advance to district-level competition in hopes of winning the bureau's Youth Agricultural Scholarship. The organization awards $1,500, $1,200 and $1,000 scholarships annually to three high school seniors who intend to study agriculture in college. Patterson is the son of Jon and Julie Patterson, owners and operators of sixth-generation dairy farm Patterson Farms. Wyatt is the valedictorian of his class and plans to attend Clarkson University for mechanical engineering, with a minor in business.
