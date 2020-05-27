Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 27, 2020
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 27, 2020

Graduation
NAZARETH COLLEGE

Graduates

• Marci Detorio of Auburn, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Desirae Hobby of Port Byron, earned their Master of social work.

• Amy Jackson of Locke, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Judith Kennedy of Port Byron, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Nicholas Morales of Auburn, earned their Master of Science in higher education student affairs administration.

• Jocelyn Perrault of Auburn, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Casey Pinder of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Social Work degree in social work.

• Sydney Albrecht, of Auburn, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in legal studies and a minor in business management.

• Makenna Benson, of Locke, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

• McKenzie Fedyshyn, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in social work.

• Tyler Guarnieri, of Port Byron, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in occupational science.

• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in social welfare.

• Spenser Lincoln, of Auburn, graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences and a minor in psychology and business management.

• Maria Staehr, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication science & disorders and Spanish.

• Tessa Taft, of Cato, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature and inclusive education.

• Miranda Withers, of Moravia, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences and a minor in psychology.

Dean's list

• Sydney Albrecht, of Auburn

• Alexandria Bolak, of Auburn

• Jessica Casper, of Auburn

• Amanda Chuttey, of Auburn

• McKenzie Fedyshyn, of Auburn

• Jalen Flaherty, of Auburn

• Donja Griffin, of Cato

• Tyler Guarnieri, of Port Byron

• Olivia Guerrette, of Weedsport

• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs

• Hannah Kuc, of Sterling

• Spenser Lincoln, of Auburn

• Mya Maloof, of Weedsport

• Maria Staehr, of Auburn

• Miranda Withers, of Moravia

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Laurel Parker, of Skaneateles, majoring in design

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Elizabeth Colgan, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

