Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 27, 2020

NAZARETH COLLEGE
Graduates
• Marci Detorio of Auburn, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.
• Desirae Hobby of Port Byron, earned their Master of social work.
• Amy Jackson of Locke, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.
• Judith Kennedy of Port Byron, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.
• Nicholas Morales of Auburn, earned their Master of Science in higher education student affairs administration.
• Jocelyn Perrault of Auburn, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.
• Casey Pinder of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Social Work degree in social work.
• Sydney Albrecht, of Auburn, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in legal studies and a minor in business management.
• Makenna Benson, of Locke, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• McKenzie Fedyshyn, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in social work.
• Tyler Guarnieri, of Port Byron, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in occupational science.
• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in social welfare.
• Spenser Lincoln, of Auburn, graduated Magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences and a minor in psychology and business management.
• Maria Staehr, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in communication science & disorders and Spanish.
• Tessa Taft, of Cato, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature and inclusive education.
• Miranda Withers, of Moravia, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences and a minor in psychology.
Dean's list
• Sydney Albrecht, of Auburn
• Alexandria Bolak, of Auburn
• Jessica Casper, of Auburn
• Amanda Chuttey, of Auburn
• McKenzie Fedyshyn, of Auburn
• Jalen Flaherty, of Auburn
• Donja Griffin, of Cato
• Tyler Guarnieri, of Port Byron
• Olivia Guerrette, of Weedsport
• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs
• Hannah Kuc, of Sterling
• Spenser Lincoln, of Auburn
• Mya Maloof, of Weedsport
• Maria Staehr, of Auburn
• Miranda Withers, of Moravia
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Laurel Parker, of Skaneateles, majoring in design
OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Elizabeth Colgan, of Auburn
