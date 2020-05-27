Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Graduates

• Marci Detorio of Auburn, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Desirae Hobby of Port Byron, earned their Master of social work.

• Amy Jackson of Locke, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Judith Kennedy of Port Byron, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Nicholas Morales of Auburn, earned their Master of Science in higher education student affairs administration.

• Jocelyn Perrault of Auburn, earned their Master of Social Work in social work.

• Casey Pinder of Auburn, graduated with a Master of Social Work degree in social work.

• Sydney Albrecht, of Auburn, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in legal studies and a minor in business management.

• Makenna Benson, of Locke, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

• McKenzie Fedyshyn, of Auburn, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in social work.