AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

The Auburn Music Boosters presented two awards at the Auburn High School Choirs Senior Farewell Concert May 18.

The David Correll Choir Award was presented to Aaron McNabb by Dr. Kristen Kennedy, class of 1986 and a student of Correll. The award honors him for his musicianship, sense of humor, integrity and inspiring dedication to his students, the boosters said in a news release. The award recognizes a senior who will continue their music education after high school and who embodies Correll's traits. McNabb will study music at Onondaga Community College next year.

The Elisabeth Moore Choral Award was presented to Sophie Pettigrass by Pamela Myers Butler, class of 1985 and a friend of Moore. Active in the choirs, musicals and drama departments at Auburn, Moore was "one of the kindest souls one would ever have the privilege to meet," the boosters said. "She loved meeting new people and they were always put at ease in her presence. From this gentle soul, however, came a powerful jazzy alto voice that brought the house down." Her senior quote was, "Music makes friends. Let me sing you a song." Moore passed away in September 1998 from Cooley's anemia, and the award in her memory recognizes a senior who embodies her kindness, empathy and love of choral music. Pettigrass has been a member of the choir for three years and will attend St. Bonaventure University next year as a pre-law major.

COLLEGE OF THE HOLY CROSS

Graduates

• Jacob Lupo, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts.

FINGER LAKES HEALTH COLLEGE OF NURSING & HEALTH SCIENCES

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Abbigail Lowe, of Auburn

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Graduates

• Jonathon Jackson, of Union Springs, graduated with a degree in communication and media

• Grace Wasileski, of Moravia, graduated with a degree in health sciences and a minor in psychology

• Emily Weaver, of Martville, graduated with a degree in Biochemistry and a minor in clinical lab sciences

• Hannah Shaw, of Cayuga, graduated with a degree in psychology and a minor in social welfare

Dean's list

• Stephanie Frost, of Martville

• Ruth Jackson, of Union Springs

• Rebekah Logue, of Auburn

• Reilly Montreal, of Weedsport

• Jacob Myers, of King Ferry

• Brianna Packard, of Auburn

• Hannah Shaw, of Cayuga

• Kelsey Albino, of Union Springs

• Hannah Janes, of Cato

• Kathryn Palmer, of Cayuga

• Ivana Pierce, of Auburn

• Kiersten Short, of Locke

• Hayden VanOrman, of Scipio Center

WORCESTER POLY TECHNIC INSTITUTE

Sydney Smith, of Moravia, earned a bachelor's degree in environmental and sustainability studies and mechanical engineering. Smith was also named to the dean's list for the amount of work completed at the A level, and completed a senior thesis on "High Energy Passive Solar System Design" in Santa Fe, New Mexico.