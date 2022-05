Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for May 4, 2022

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Dean's Award with Distinction (GPA 3.6 or higher)

• Jadan Hand is a Spanish major from Auburn, and is a graduate of Auburn High School.

• Hailey Wilkinson is an economics major from Auburn, and is a graduate of Auburn High School.

• Jack Bennink is an environmental studies major from Auburn, and is a graduate of Auburn High School.

• Jenna Mapley is an education major from Port Byron, and is a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School.

Dean's Award for Academic Excellence (GPA 3.3 or higher)

• Emilia Bennett, of Cato, is a graduate of Red Creek Jr.-Sr. High School majoring in natural science at Colgate.

• Clarence VanOstrand, of Auburn, is a graduate of Auburn High School majoring in chemistry at Colgate.

DANA L. WEST JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL

Grade seven

High honor: Landry Abate, Giselle Beach, Morgan Cardinell, Adriana Carner-Ward, Sophie Dillon, Jacob Fronce, Jacob Gilmore, Chipper Grennell, Avery Harter, Alisa Ilcu, Ava Jorgensen, Haleigh Kepple, Kaden La Montagne, Peyton Laird, Raelee McDowell, Sophia Mucedola, Irelynn Randolph, Madelyn Shank, Justice Slaughter, Devyn Zimmer

Honor: Isabella Arcaro-Montanez, Mackenna Ball, Alex Briseno, Dominic Churchill, Kayden Donaghey, Charles Grudzien, Michelle Guyett, Evalynn Hayes, Kainoa Kumuhone, Alexander LaFramboise, Camden Manley, Kendra Marks, Lilly Maybe, Ryan McKay, Christian Morris, Jackson O’Hara, Zachary Paul, Thomas Ralph, Sara Ripley, Sawyer Rooker, Nathan Usowski, June Waite

Grade eight

High honor: Maria Aguja, William Cuddeback, Ashton Fronzek, Taranne Gould, Margaret McNally, Alivia Mills, Rylee O’Dell, Madison Paoff, Jacson Reese, Emma Rowland, Alivia Swarthout, Noah Vargason

Honor: Chloe Burt, Kennith Chan, Grace DeBois, Owen Gilmore, Jace Hinchman, Kaylee Marcuccilli, Brandon Reich, Camren Ward, Gavin Wilson

Grade nine

High honor: Richard Beach, Brooke Brambley, Raegan Dillon, Alexander Doerle, Marlena Doerle, Isabella Dunn, Kailey Goodale, Alexis Haluska, Brynn Hare, Raegan Harter, Ella Jorgensen, Bethany Jump, Jenna Jump, Delaney Kimball

Honor: Connor Burt, Austin Davies, Cregg Ford, Arianna Gleason, Dylan Howell, Xavier Pratt-Crandall, Ruby Seamans, Madison Sigona

Grade 10

High honor: Lisa Armlin, Savannah Finn, Madison Gillespie, Sean Gillmore, Cody Jarabek, Ian Mack, Abigail McKay

Honor: Janelle Beaumont, Tyler Compson, Anthony Hernandez, Dominic Laframboise, Amelia Powers, Abigail Rice, Katelyn Ware, Mackenzie Ware

Grade 11

High honor: Grace Applebee, Morgan Brown, Maria Burns, Jordan Cook, Jamie Cronin, Nicholas Doerle, Alektra Elliott, Julia Gislason, Luke Green, John Hargreaves, Colleen Jump, Connor Lang, Austin Marcuccilli, Mackenzie McDowell, Jenna McNally, Allyson Michalski, Kateisha Morris, Nathaniel Murray, Nicole Namisniak, Drew Nolan, Caidance Rusin, Sean Sincebaugh, Nathan Terry, Kalie Tratt, Adisen Weed

Honor: Lonna Gallup, Kristen Lang, Kaylee Marks, Malaya Martinez, Dominic Smith, Hayle Staring, Shawn Stevens, Desirae Stewart, Sadie White

Grade 12

High honor: Dylan Burke, Claudia Chetney, Madison Cioffa, Taylor Cuddeback, Emilia Gislason, Xavier Heath, Jada Kimball, Ian LoMascolo, Kira McLoughlin, Radiant Meaker, Pamela Rice, Ashley Rooker, Rachel Siracusa, Alexandra Stafford, Britany Staring, Ike Svitavsky, Ashley Todd, Alexis Warren

Honor: Jamilyn Casbarro, Joshua Elia, Jacob Gallaro, Adrianna Gallup, Veronica Gould, Hannah Jones, Kody Kurtz, Mark Lanterman, Gabrielle McCarthy, Tyler Merkley, Kamryn Nevidomsky, Aidan Perry, Alexander Rooker, Jack Smith, Gaige Weese

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Dean's list (GPA 3.6 or higher)

• Rachel Carey, of Montezuma

• Lindsey Smith, of Moravia

• Jeremiah Czyz, of Auburn

• Donovan Tanner, of Auburn

• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn

SUNY DELHI

Alexa O'Brian, of Moravia, was presented the Barbara Jones Emerging Leadership Award and a Student Life Scholarship when the Division of Student Life held its annual leadership award ceremony April 19.

SUNY ONEONTA

Emily Ryan, of Auburn, earned National Tutor Association level-one certification through the Student Learning Center. Ryan is studying adolescence education: mathematics.

