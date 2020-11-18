 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Nov. 18, 2020
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Nov. 18, 2020

Berry

Brandon Berry

 Provided

TYBURN ACADEMY

High honor roll (93% and above): Carson Fenner, Abigail Ford, Elena Hogan, Patrick Hogan, Madaline Leszczynski, Isabella Mantella, Madyson Miles, Michael Reohr, Jonathan Young, Chase Coopper, Anna Fallon, Sofia Gagliostro, Giuseppe Labaro, Therese Yankton, Acheron Hilton, Madeline Weichert, Ava Eyrich, Marybeth Hribick, Jacqueline Spratt, Grace Staehr, Michael Ciras, Zoe Fenner, Isaiah Velazquez, Louisa Fallon, Chloe Reohr, Chloe Sabo, Fiona Weichert, Nicholas Bower, Krysha Pierce

Honor roll (85-92%): Ryssa Hilton, Niko Mckela, Roman Wilson, Ian Wolczyk, Tristan Clark, Giuliano Salinas, Adam Stotler, Marcellina Vitale, Maya Fenner, Dominique Harvey, Maximilian Fallon, Kara Lattimore, Gabriel Dauerheim, Eva Joseph, Samuel Casper, Maximilian Homick, Nora Whyte

UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER

John and Patty Berry are proud to announce that their son, Brandon, has earned his Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Brandon is an Auburn High School graduate, and has pursued a career in health science for almost a decade. His doctoral work focused on understanding healthy metabolism and mitochondria, the powerhouses of cells. Brandon is now continuing his work to improve metabolism during aging as a scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

