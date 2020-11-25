Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Nov. 25, 2020

COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Dean's Award with Distinction
• Alexandra Mitchell, of Auburn, majoring in biology
• Emily Weaver, of Auburn, majoring in environmental geology
Dean's Award for Academic Excellence
• Nathan Swanberry, of Auburn, majoring in molecular biology
DANA L. WEST JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL (PORT BYRON)
Grade seven
High honor: William Cuddeback, Grace DeBois, Aubrey Frigon, Ashton Fronzek, Kaylee Marcuccilli, Margaret McNally, Alivia Mills, Marlena Nielens, Lacey Sparano, Alivia Swarthout, Camren Ward, Solomon Whitcomb
Honor: Chloe Burt, Bethany DeCaro, Owen Gilmore, Taranne Gould, Skye Peters, Brandon Reich, Emma Rowland, Glen Sanchez
Grade eight
High honor: Sydney Baran, Richard Beach, Brooke Brambley, Raegan Dillon, Alexander Doerle, Marlena Doerle, Isabella Dunn, Cregg Ford, Kailey Goodale, Alexis Haluska, Brynn Hare, Raegan Harter, Dylan Howell, Matthew Howell, Ella Jorgensen, Bethany Jump, Jenna Jump, Deacon Lamouroux, Hannah Milton, Ruby Seamans, Madison Sigona, Gabriella Turo
Honor: Chad Burnett-Allen, Sean Hall, Ariana Hastings, Arlen Jarabek, Gavin Maybe, Devin Pickering, Xavier Pratt-Crandall, George Ripley, Jeffrey Smith, Joseph Ukolowicz, Connor Usowski
Grade nine
High honor: Savannah Finn, Madison Gillespie, Sean Gillmore, Cody Jarabek, Ian Mack, Abigail McKay, Jayla Murray, Amelia Powers
Honor: Janelle Beaumont, Devon Chambers, Tyler Compson, Anthony DeWolf, Blake Garrigan, Marcus Janes, Dominick Johnson, Delaney Kimball, Isabella Martinez, Noah Partin, Kloe Verdi, Katelyn Ware, Brianna Wellington
Grade 10
High honor: Grace Applebee, Maria Burns, Nicholas Doerle, Julia Gislason, John Hargreaves, Colleen Jump, Joseph McNally, Allyson Michalski, Drew Nolan, Adisen Weed
Honor: Morgan Brown, Jordan Cook, Alektra Elliott, Luke Green, Kristen Lang, Austin Marcuccilli, Nicole Namisniak, Dominic Smith, Connor VanFleet, Sadie White
Grade 11
High honor: Jamilyn Casbarro, Claudia Chetney, Madison Cioffa, Taylor Cuddeback, Emilia Gislason, Xavier Heath, Kaleb Holdridge, Hannah Jones, Jada Kimball, Ian LoMascolo, Kira McLoughlin, Zachary Relfe, Ashley Rooker, Britany Staring, Ashley Todd, Alexis Warren
Honor: James Casbarro, Thomas DeCaro, Jacob Gallaro, Adrianna Gallup, Jenna Grudzien, Eli Jarabek, Kody Kurtz, Gabrielle McCarthy, Aidan Perry, Pamela Rice, Alexander Rooker, Kylee Short, Rachel Siracusa, Jack Smith, Alexandra Stafford, Dylan Staring, Ike Svitavksy, Olivia Tanner
Grade 12
High honor: Christopher Chambers, Garrett Cochrane, Alexis Colbert, Grace Ford, Haili Gist, Hannah Green, Madalyn Jordan, Matthew Marsden, Justin Morgenthaler, Teagan Nevidomsky, Brandon Relfe, Abbey Ryan, Michael Sanderson, Kaylee Schelah, Benjamin Silliman, Joshua Sitterly, Grace Smith, Ryan Teabo, Erica Thomas, Sadie Tratt, Sherri Walter, Landon Wiers, Sydney Wise
Honor: Ryan Coleman, Thomas Cordway, Ronald Jones, Kaitlyn Kudla, Tammy Laird, Devon Lamouroux, Natalee Reese, Gabriel Rhodes, Lucas Short, Madison Srymanske
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, was one of 20 students recently inducted into the college's chapter of Phi Eta Sigma, the international honor society rewarding first-year collegiate scholarship.
TYBURN ACADEMY
High honor roll (93% and above): Carson Fenner, Abigail Ford, Elena Hogan, Patrick Hogan, Madaline Leszczynski, Isabella Mantella, Madyson Miles, Michael Reohr, Jonathan Young, Chase Coopper, Anna Fallon, Sofia Gagliostro, Giuseppe Labaro, Therese Yankton, Acheron Hilton, Madeline Weichert, Ava Eyrich, Marybeth Hribick, Jacqueline Spratt, Grace Staehr, Michael Ciras, Zoe Fenner, Isaiah Velazquez, Louisa Fallon, Chloe Reohr, Chloe Sabo, Fiona Weichert, Nicholas Bower, Krysha Pierce
Honor roll (85-92%): Ryssa Hilton, Niko Mckela, Roman Wilson, Ian Wolczyk, Tristan Clark, Giuliano Salinas, Adam Stotler, Marcellina Vitale, Maya Fenner, Dominique Harvey, Maximilian Fallon, Kara Lattimore, Gabriel Dauerheim, Eva Joseph, Samuel Casper, Maximilian Homick, Nora Whyte
UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
John and Patty Berry are proud to announce that their son, Brandon, has earned his Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Brandon is an Auburn High School graduate, and has pursued a career in health science for almost a decade. His doctoral work focused on understanding healthy metabolism and mitochondria, the powerhouses of cells. Brandon is now continuing his work to improve metabolism during aging as a scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
