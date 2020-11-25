Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Nov. 25, 2020

UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER

John and Patty Berry are proud to announce that their son, Brandon, has earned his Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Brandon is an Auburn High School graduate, and has pursued a career in health science for almost a decade. His doctoral work focused on understanding healthy metabolism and mitochondria, the powerhouses of cells. Brandon is now continuing his work to improve metabolism during aging as a scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle.