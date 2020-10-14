 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Oct. 14, 2020
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Oct. 14, 2020

OHIO UNIVERSITY

Travis Hyde, of Weedsport, graduated with a Master of Science in recreation and sport sciences.

ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Brian F. Cunningham, of Auburn, graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics and business. He is an alumnus of Auburn High School.

SUNY MORRISVILLE

President's list

• Karrigan Gregory, of Auburn, majoring in criminal justice

• Leah Miller, of Auburn, majoring in horticulture

Dean's list

• Nicholas Blowers, of Auburn 

• Rebecca Hall, of Sterling

• Brooke Hammersley, of Weedsport 

• Ashly Marshall, of Moravia 

• Brandon Reilley, of Auburn 

• Daniel Ripley, of Moravia 

• Brandon Schafer, of Auburn 

• Danielle Utterback, of Weedsport 

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

