Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Oct. 14, 2020

OHIO UNIVERSITY
Travis Hyde, of Weedsport, graduated with a Master of Science in recreation and sport sciences.
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Brian F. Cunningham, of Auburn, graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics and business. He is an alumnus of Auburn High School.
SUNY MORRISVILLE
President's list
• Karrigan Gregory, of Auburn, majoring in criminal justice
• Leah Miller, of Auburn, majoring in horticulture
Dean's list
• Nicholas Blowers, of Auburn
• Rebecca Hall, of Sterling
• Brooke Hammersley, of Weedsport
• Ashly Marshall, of Moravia
• Brandon Reilley, of Auburn
• Daniel Ripley, of Moravia
• Brandon Schafer, of Auburn
• Danielle Utterback, of Weedsport
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!