Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Oct. 20, 2021

COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Alexandra Mitchell, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology May 9, magna cum laude. She minored in environmental studies.
SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Sloane Nicoletti-Watson, of Cato
SUNY ONEONTA
James Mock, of Auburn, has volunteered to serve as a member of the Oneonta Future Alumni Network. In that role, he will assist the college's Division of College Advancement and Alumni Association by facilitating an active relationship between students and alumni with a sense of pride, loyalty and tradition. Mock is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio production.
