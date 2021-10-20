 Skip to main content
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Oct. 20, 2021

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Alexandra Mitchell, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology May 9, magna cum laude. She minored in environmental studies.

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Sloane Nicoletti-Watson, of Cato

SUNY ONEONTA

James Mock, of Auburn, has volunteered to serve as a member of the Oneonta Future Alumni Network. In that role, he will assist the college's Division of College Advancement and Alumni Association by facilitating an active relationship between students and alumni with a sense of pride, loyalty and tradition. Mock is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio production.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

