Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Oct. 21, 2020

Five college faculty and staff have been named recipients of the 2020 SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence celebrating their contributions to the college and its students. Created in 1972, the award recognizes dedication and achievement in categories that include faculty service, librarianship, professional and classified service, scholarship and creative activities, and teaching.
The recipients are:
Excellence in Professional Service: Allison Cass, assistant director of financial aid. With Cayuga since 2009, Cass counsels students and families through the financial aid process, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. She also verifies and packages student loans and monitors $5 million in direct loan reconciliation for Cayuga annually. Her other responsibilities at Cayuga have included serving on the Student Success Committee and the Advisement Task Force Committee, and chairing the state Financial Aid Administrators Association Region 8 Committee from 2013 to 2014.
Excellence in Classified Service: Misty Digaetano, senior typist, class of 2001. A summa cum laude graduate, Digaetano joined the college's Center for Academic Success full-time in 2007. She works with students who are preparing for and taking placement and entrance exams, including students in the nursing and occupational therapy assistant programs. She has also served as a student retention coach and on the Wellness Committee, and is a member of the Fulton campus Strategic Planning Committee.
Excellence in Adjunct Teaching: Christine Motto, adjunct instructor. With Cayuga since 2007, Motto has dedicated herself to helping students develop their writing and literacy skills in courses like freshman English, children's literature and creative writing. Having published several short stories and recently finished a novel, she draws on her own experiences to instruct students and help them realize they have the ability to tell their own stories.
Excellence in Teaching: Paul Nolan, professor. Nolan became a lecturer at Cayuga in 2002, an assistant professor in 2008, an associate professor in 2012 and a professor in 2016. He dedicates himself to improving the writing and literary comprehension skills of his students, supporting and enhancing the college's Honors Program for more than a decade. He has also served on the college's Professional Growth and Scholarship Committee, Chancellor's Award Committee, Curriculum Committee and Honors Advisory Committee.
Excellence in Faculty Service: Vita Marie Racko, student engagement counselor. With Cayuga since 2010, Racko helps students determine their futures while focusing on their well-being. She is a nationally certified counselor and helps students with course selection and primary fields of study. She also helps transfer students decide where to continue their education after Cayuga. From 2013 to 2016, she chaired the college's Behavioral Intervention Team and held workshops on counseling students for faculty and staff. She has also served on the Academic Standing Committee, Curriculum Committee and College-wide Mentoring Committee.
“Throughout their years of service at Cayuga Community College, our five recipients of the 2020 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence have dedicated themselves each day to helping our students achieve," Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. “Their commitment to our students’ goals is part of what makes Cayuga an excellent pathway as our students prepare for their future. These awards are well-deserved, and I congratulate all of our recipients.”
