Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Oct. 21, 2020

Excellence in Adjunct Teaching: Christine Motto, adjunct instructor. With Cayuga since 2007, Motto has dedicated herself to helping students develop their writing and literacy skills in courses like freshman English, children's literature and creative writing. Having published several short stories and recently finished a novel, she draws on her own experiences to instruct students and help them realize they have the ability to tell their own stories.

Excellence in Teaching: Paul Nolan, professor. Nolan became a lecturer at Cayuga in 2002, an assistant professor in 2008, an associate professor in 2012 and a professor in 2016. He dedicates himself to improving the writing and literary comprehension skills of his students, supporting and enhancing the college's Honors Program for more than a decade. He has also served on the college's Professional Growth and Scholarship Committee, Chancellor's Award Committee, Curriculum Committee and Honors Advisory Committee.