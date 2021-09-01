 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 1, 2021
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 1, 2021

CAYUGA COUNTY 4-H

The Onondaga and Cayuga County 4:H Youth Horse Fair was held Wednesday, July 28, at the New York State Fairgrounds:

Senior Showmanship: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Marissa Bartholomew, first red: Kailey Kalet, second red: MacKenzie Ray

Junior Showmanship: First blue: Grace Bos, second blue: Madison Kalet, first red: Alexis Forster, second red: Kerri Johnson

Pony Showmanship: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: Alexis Forster, second red: MacKenzie Ray, second white: Kieran Donnell

Walk-Trot Showmanship: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, first red: Eleanor Bell

English division 

Senior Working Hunter Over Fences: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Kailey Kalet, first red: Marissa Bartholomew, first white: MacKenzie Ray, second white: Lauren McCarthy

Senior Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences: First blue: Kailey Kalet, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, first red: Lauren McCarthy, first white: Audrey Bartholomew, second white: Marissa Bartholomew

Junior Working Hunter Over Fences: First blue: Kerri Johnson

Junior Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences: First blue: Kerri Johnson

Pony Working Hunter Over Fences: First blue: MacKenzie Ray, first red: Alexis Forster, second red: Arabella Ferris, first white: Isabella Mantella

Pony Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences: First blue: Arabella Ferris, first red: MacKenzie Ray, second red: Alexis Forster, first white: Isabella Mantella

Hunt Seat Crossrails: First blue: Kailey Kalet, first red: Charlotte McCarthy

Walk-Trot Ground Poles: First blue: Eleanor Bell, second blue: Maxine Ferris

Senior Hunter Hack: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, first red: Kailey Kalet, first white: Lauren McCarthy

Junior Hunter Hack: First blue: Kerri Johnson, first red: Haley McCarthy

Pony Hunter Hack: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: Alexis Forster, first white: Isabella Mantella, second white: MacKenzie Ray

Senior Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, third blue: Marissa Bartholomew, first red: Lauren McCarthy, second red: Abigail Minturn, third red: Kailey Kalet

Senior Hunt Seat on the Flat: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, third blue: Marissa Bartholomew, first red: Lauren McCarthy, second red: Abigail Minturn, third red: Kailey Kalet

Pony Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Alexis Forster, second blue: Kieran Donnell, third blue: Isabella Mantella, first red: Arabella Ferris

Pony Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: Second blue: Arabella Ferris, first red: Isabella Mantella, second red: Kieran Donnell, third red: Alexis Forster

Junior Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Alexis Forster, third blue: Grace Bos, first red: Haley McCarthy, second red: Madison Kalet

Junior Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Grace Bos, third blue: Haley McCarthy, first red: Madison Kalet, second red: Alexis Forster

Senior Hunter Under Saddle: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Kailey Kalet, third blue: Lauren McCarthy, first red: Marissa Bartholomew, second red: MacKenzie Ray, third red: Abigail Minturn

Pony Hunter Under Saddle: First blue: Alexis Forster, second blue: Isabella Mantella, first red: Kieran Donnell, second red: Arabella Ferris

Junior Hunter Under Saddle: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Madison Kalet, third blue: Grace Bos, first red: Haley McCarthy, second red: Alexis Forster

Walk-Trot Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, second blue: Eleanor Bell, third blue: Maxine Ferris

Walk-Trot Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, second blue: Maxine Ferris, first red: Eleanor Bell

Walk-Trot Command: First blue: Eleanor Bell, second blur: Charlotte McCarthy, third blue: Maxine Ferris

Western division

Senior Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Marissa Bartholomew

Senior Western Pleasure: First blue: Marissa Bartholomew, second blue: Audrey Bartholomew

Junior Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Kerri Johnson, third blue: Grace Bos

Junior Western Pleasure: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Grace Bos

Pony Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Alexis Forster, first red: Arabella Ferris, second red: MacKenzie Ray

Pony Western Pleasure: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second red: Alexis Forster, third red: MacKenzie Ray

Walk-Trot Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, second blue: Kieran Donnell

Walk-Trot Western Pleasure: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, first white: Kieran Donnell

Senior Western Horsemanship: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Marissa Bartholomew

Gymkhana division 

Senior Cloverleaf: Second blue: Marissa Bartholomew, third blue: MacKenzie Ray, fourth blue: Audrey Bartholomew

Pony Cloverleaf: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: Isabella Mantella

Straight Barrels: First blue: Arabella Ferris

Keyhole: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, third blue: Marissa Bartholomew

Costume class

• Audrey Bartholomew, Marissa Bartholomew, Isabella Mantella

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Key Award recipients

Maia Guzalak, of Auburn

Kayley Duffy, of Auburn

Claudia Chetney, of Auburn

Dillon Tyler, of King Ferry

Isobella Banerjee, of Moravia

Lynnae Russell, of Moravia

Abigail Axton, of Moravia

Alexa Morris, of Moravia

Malayna Martin, of Moravia

Kaleb Holdridge, of Port Byron

Avrey Colton, of Aurora

Charles Miller, of Genoa

Chloe Sabo, of Scipio Center

Samuel Casper, of Auburn

Madison Gannon, of Cayuga

Sarah Morehouse, of Union Springs

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

