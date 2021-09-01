Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 1, 2021

CAYUGA COUNTY 4-H
The Onondaga and Cayuga County 4:H Youth Horse Fair was held Wednesday, July 28, at the New York State Fairgrounds:
Senior Showmanship: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Marissa Bartholomew, first red: Kailey Kalet, second red: MacKenzie Ray
Junior Showmanship: First blue: Grace Bos, second blue: Madison Kalet, first red: Alexis Forster, second red: Kerri Johnson
Pony Showmanship: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: Alexis Forster, second red: MacKenzie Ray, second white: Kieran Donnell
Walk-Trot Showmanship: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, first red: Eleanor Bell
English division
Senior Working Hunter Over Fences: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Kailey Kalet, first red: Marissa Bartholomew, first white: MacKenzie Ray, second white: Lauren McCarthy
Senior Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences: First blue: Kailey Kalet, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, first red: Lauren McCarthy, first white: Audrey Bartholomew, second white: Marissa Bartholomew
Junior Working Hunter Over Fences: First blue: Kerri Johnson
Junior Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences: First blue: Kerri Johnson
Pony Working Hunter Over Fences: First blue: MacKenzie Ray, first red: Alexis Forster, second red: Arabella Ferris, first white: Isabella Mantella
Pony Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences: First blue: Arabella Ferris, first red: MacKenzie Ray, second red: Alexis Forster, first white: Isabella Mantella
Hunt Seat Crossrails: First blue: Kailey Kalet, first red: Charlotte McCarthy
Walk-Trot Ground Poles: First blue: Eleanor Bell, second blue: Maxine Ferris
Senior Hunter Hack: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, first red: Kailey Kalet, first white: Lauren McCarthy
Junior Hunter Hack: First blue: Kerri Johnson, first red: Haley McCarthy
Pony Hunter Hack: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: Alexis Forster, first white: Isabella Mantella, second white: MacKenzie Ray
Senior Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, third blue: Marissa Bartholomew, first red: Lauren McCarthy, second red: Abigail Minturn, third red: Kailey Kalet
Senior Hunt Seat on the Flat: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, third blue: Marissa Bartholomew, first red: Lauren McCarthy, second red: Abigail Minturn, third red: Kailey Kalet
Pony Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Alexis Forster, second blue: Kieran Donnell, third blue: Isabella Mantella, first red: Arabella Ferris
Pony Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: Second blue: Arabella Ferris, first red: Isabella Mantella, second red: Kieran Donnell, third red: Alexis Forster
Junior Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Alexis Forster, third blue: Grace Bos, first red: Haley McCarthy, second red: Madison Kalet
Junior Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Grace Bos, third blue: Haley McCarthy, first red: Madison Kalet, second red: Alexis Forster
Senior Hunter Under Saddle: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Kailey Kalet, third blue: Lauren McCarthy, first red: Marissa Bartholomew, second red: MacKenzie Ray, third red: Abigail Minturn
Pony Hunter Under Saddle: First blue: Alexis Forster, second blue: Isabella Mantella, first red: Kieran Donnell, second red: Arabella Ferris
Junior Hunter Under Saddle: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Madison Kalet, third blue: Grace Bos, first red: Haley McCarthy, second red: Alexis Forster
Walk-Trot Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, second blue: Eleanor Bell, third blue: Maxine Ferris
Walk-Trot Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, second blue: Maxine Ferris, first red: Eleanor Bell
Walk-Trot Command: First blue: Eleanor Bell, second blur: Charlotte McCarthy, third blue: Maxine Ferris
Western division
Senior Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Marissa Bartholomew
Senior Western Pleasure: First blue: Marissa Bartholomew, second blue: Audrey Bartholomew
Junior Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Kerri Johnson, third blue: Grace Bos
Junior Western Pleasure: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Grace Bos
Pony Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Alexis Forster, first red: Arabella Ferris, second red: MacKenzie Ray
Pony Western Pleasure: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second red: Alexis Forster, third red: MacKenzie Ray
Walk-Trot Western Stockseat Equitation: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, second blue: Kieran Donnell
Walk-Trot Western Pleasure: First blue: Charlotte McCarthy, first white: Kieran Donnell
Senior Western Horsemanship: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Marissa Bartholomew
Gymkhana division
Senior Cloverleaf: Second blue: Marissa Bartholomew, third blue: MacKenzie Ray, fourth blue: Audrey Bartholomew
Pony Cloverleaf: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: Isabella Mantella
Straight Barrels: First blue: Arabella Ferris
Keyhole: First blue: Arabella Ferris, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, third blue: Marissa Bartholomew
Costume class
• Audrey Bartholomew, Marissa Bartholomew, Isabella Mantella
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Key Award recipients
Maia Guzalak, of Auburn
Kayley Duffy, of Auburn
Claudia Chetney, of Auburn
Dillon Tyler, of King Ferry
Isobella Banerjee, of Moravia
Lynnae Russell, of Moravia
Abigail Axton, of Moravia
Alexa Morris, of Moravia
Malayna Martin, of Moravia
Kaleb Holdridge, of Port Byron
Avrey Colton, of Aurora
Charles Miller, of Genoa
Chloe Sabo, of Scipio Center
Samuel Casper, of Auburn
Madison Gannon, of Cayuga
Sarah Morehouse, of Union Springs
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.