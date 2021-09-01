Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 1, 2021

Senior Hunt Seat on the Flat: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: MacKenzie Ray, third blue: Marissa Bartholomew, first red: Lauren McCarthy, second red: Abigail Minturn, third red: Kailey Kalet

Pony Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Alexis Forster, second blue: Kieran Donnell, third blue: Isabella Mantella, first red: Arabella Ferris

Pony Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: Second blue: Arabella Ferris, first red: Isabella Mantella, second red: Kieran Donnell, third red: Alexis Forster

Junior Hunt Seat Pleasure: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Alexis Forster, third blue: Grace Bos, first red: Haley McCarthy, second red: Madison Kalet

Junior Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat: First blue: Kerri Johnson, second blue: Grace Bos, third blue: Haley McCarthy, first red: Madison Kalet, second red: Alexis Forster

Senior Hunter Under Saddle: First blue: Audrey Bartholomew, second blue: Kailey Kalet, third blue: Lauren McCarthy, first red: Marissa Bartholomew, second red: MacKenzie Ray, third red: Abigail Minturn