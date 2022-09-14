Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 14, 2022

HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGES
Alissa Carnicelli, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She is the child of Luke and Lisa Carnicelli.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
President's list (GPA 3.7 or above)
• Sophie Perez-Mcguire, of Auburn
• Mark Fellows, of Cato
• Kevin Workman, of Locke
WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
Awards of Excellence
• Kuerstin Gould, of Auburn, has earned an Award of Excellence at the University Teachers College.
• Nataliya Leshkiv, of Moravia, has earned an Award of Excellence at the College of Health Professions.
• Amanda Ghosh, of Skaneateles, has earned an Award of Excellence at the Teachers College.
