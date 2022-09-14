 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 14, 2022

  • 0

HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH COLLEGES

Alissa Carnicelli, of Auburn, received a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She is the child of Luke and Lisa Carnicelli. 

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

President's list (GPA 3.7 or above)

• Sophie Perez-Mcguire, of Auburn 

• Mark Fellows, of Cato 

• Kevin Workman, of Locke

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Awards of Excellence

• Kuerstin Gould, of Auburn, has earned an Award of Excellence at the University Teachers College.

People are also reading…

• Nataliya Leshkiv, of Moravia, has earned an Award of Excellence at the College of Health Professions.

• Amanda Ghosh, of Skaneateles, has earned an Award of Excellence at the Teachers College.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Walking speed 'more important' than hitting 10,000 steps per day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News