Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 2, 2020

• Patrick Connelly played cello beginning in his sophomore year. Also at Auburn High School, he was a member of the school orchestra, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Chemistry Club, Video Game Club and Model United nations. He enjoys composing and arranging music on MuseScore, taking piano lessons and playing video games. He will major in chemistry and music at Cornell University.

• Emma Tidd played violin in the orchestra throughout her high school years. At Skaneateles High School, she was a member of the school orchestra and played in the pit orchestra for musical theater performances. Her other activities at school included Odyssey of the Mind, and her extracurricular activities included Girl Scouts, working on her family's dairy farm, helping manage a vegetable business, babysitting and working at the bakery at Rosalie's Cucina. She will major in engineering and management at Clarkson University.

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY

Liam Cuddy, of Auburn, was awarded the Niagara Medal at the university's virtual commencement ceremony July 26. Selected for the honor by his peers, Cuddy is a communications studies major with minors in philosophy, film and writing. He also received the Integrity Award and the Brian Murphy Memorial Award for Excellence in Communications Studies, and was named Community Advisor of the Year.