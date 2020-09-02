Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 2, 2020

ALFRED STATE COLLEGE
Graduates
• Alyssa Hesse, of Auburn, Associate in Science, criminal justice
• Jonathan Schenck, of Auburn, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Devon Wayman, of Cato, Bachelor of Science, digital media and animation
• John Fedrizzi, of Moravia, Associate in Occupational Studies, electrical construction and maintenance electrician
• Autumn Wells, of Moravia, Bachelor of Science, nursing
• Olivia Leonti, of Port Byron, Associate in Applied Science, nursing
• Nathan Yale, of Port Byron, Associate in Occupational Studies, masonry
AUBURN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
The Auburn Chamber Orchestra has awarded scholarships to three students who were members of the orchestra during their high school careers, and graduated in June:
• Brianna Packard played in the viola section for all four years at Auburn High School, where she was also a member of the school orchestra, marching band, jazz band and chorus, and played in the pit orchestra for musical theater performances. She also plays the French horn and trumpet, and other activities included Drama Club, track and softball, as well as hiking and kayaking in her spare time. She will major in music education at Onondaga Community College.
• Patrick Connelly played cello beginning in his sophomore year. Also at Auburn High School, he was a member of the school orchestra, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Chemistry Club, Video Game Club and Model United nations. He enjoys composing and arranging music on MuseScore, taking piano lessons and playing video games. He will major in chemistry and music at Cornell University.
• Emma Tidd played violin in the orchestra throughout her high school years. At Skaneateles High School, she was a member of the school orchestra and played in the pit orchestra for musical theater performances. Her other activities at school included Odyssey of the Mind, and her extracurricular activities included Girl Scouts, working on her family's dairy farm, helping manage a vegetable business, babysitting and working at the bakery at Rosalie's Cucina. She will major in engineering and management at Clarkson University.
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY
Liam Cuddy, of Auburn, was awarded the Niagara Medal at the university's virtual commencement ceremony July 26. Selected for the honor by his peers, Cuddy is a communications studies major with minors in philosophy, film and writing. He also received the Integrity Award and the Brian Murphy Memorial Award for Excellence in Communications Studies, and was named Community Advisor of the Year.
Cuddy served as lead community advisor for residence life, and was hard news editor for student newspaper The Wire. During an internship with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, he produced three commercials promoting the importance of the center's imaging department. He also worked on student newscast "Ridge Report" during his freshman and sophomore years.
Cuddy graduated cum laude.
UNIVERSITY OF MAINE
Dean's list
• Sydney Baratta, of Elbridge
• Sequoia Dixson, of Locke
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.
