Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 22, 2021

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
High school equivalency graduates
• Kizzy Mitchell, of Auburn
• Dominic Mason, of Sterling
• Luke Fredette, of Memphis
• Kyle Bush, of Seneca Falls
• Taylor Doane, of Seneca Falls
• Alexandra Hatcher, of Seneca Falls
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
President's list (GPA 3.7 or above)
• Mark Fellows, of Cato
• Ezekiel Zuniga, of Locke
SUNY ONEONTA
Malorie Jones, of Moravia, graduated with a Master of Science in Education in literary education (B-6).
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or above)
• Sydney Teeter, of Auburn
