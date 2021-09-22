 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 22, 2021
HONORS

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

High school equivalency graduates

• Kizzy Mitchell, of Auburn

• Dominic Mason, of Sterling

• Luke Fredette, of Memphis

• Kyle Bush, of Seneca Falls

• Taylor Doane, of Seneca Falls

• Alexandra Hatcher, of Seneca Falls

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

President's list (GPA 3.7 or above)

• Mark Fellows, of Cato

• Ezekiel Zuniga, of Locke

SUNY ONEONTA

Malorie Jones, of Moravia, graduated with a Master of Science in Education in literary education (B-6).

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or above)

• Sydney Teeter, of Auburn

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

