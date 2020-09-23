Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 23, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CANISIUS COLLEGE

Stephen Bennett, of Auburn, is one of 200-plus students to complete a summer internship program. He completed his internship with the Erie County Probation Department on his way to earning a degree in criminal justice.

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Emily Weaver, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental geology. She is a graduate of Auburn High School.

MERCYHURST UNIVERSITY

Lacey Netti graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in sports medicine. A 2016 honors graduate of Auburn High School, she also played four years of lacrosse and co-captained the team during her senior season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netti plans to attend graduate school to obtain her physician assistant degree.

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Crystal Root, of Scipio Center, earned an Award of Excellence at the College of Health Professions. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

