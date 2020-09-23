 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 23, 2020
HONORS

Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Sept. 23, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

CANISIUS COLLEGE

Stephen Bennett, of Auburn, is one of 200-plus students to complete a summer internship program. He completed his internship with the Erie County Probation Department on his way to earning a degree in criminal justice.

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Emily Weaver, of Auburn, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental geology. She is a graduate of Auburn High School.

MERCYHURST UNIVERSITY

Lacey Netti graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in sports medicine. A 2016 honors graduate of Auburn High School, she also played four years of lacrosse and co-captained the team during her senior season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netti plans to attend graduate school to obtain her physician assistant degree.

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Crystal Root, of Scipio Center, earned an Award of Excellence at the College of Health Professions. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

David S. Tanner

TANNER, David S., of Scipio-Townline Road, Aurora, NY, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on September 15, 2020. There will be no c…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: All your flu shot questions, answered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News