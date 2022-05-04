Cayuga County-area segment of state Birding Trail now open

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the grand opening of the local segment of the New York State Birding Trail.

The Central-Finger Lakes segment of the trail consists of 54 locations through 15 counties. In the Cayuga County area, they include the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, Montezuma Audubon Center, Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area and Montezuma Heritage Park in the towns of Seneca Falls, Savannah and Montezuma.

Birdwatching has become one of the state's fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities, the department said in a news release. The trail, accessible at ibirdny.org, highlights public and private birding locations that can be accessed by car or public transportation at little to no cost. The trail also includes species likely to be seen, amenities and more.

“The Montezuma Wetlands Complex’s forests, wetlands, grasslands and waterways are critical to the health of birds and people," said Chris Lajewski, director of the Montezuma Audubon Center. "Nearly 300 bird species, including threatened and endangered species like the Black Tern, Pied-billed Grebe and Northern Harrier, are found across this unique mosaic of habitats. Audubon and our affiliated chapters in the region are thrilled to welcome visitors to this newest segment of the New York State Birding Trail, where you can paddle to search for secretive marsh birds and hike to experience the melodious tunes of songbirds.”

Andrea Van Beusichem, visitor services manager at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, added: “I am excited to use the New York State Birding Trail in my personal life and am thrilled to share it as a resource for the tens of thousands of refuge visitors coming to the area to experience nature! Birding tops the list of visitor activities offered on national wildlife refuges because when people experience the nature-connection birding offers, they tend to take a stock in ensuring wildlife conservation.”

New segments of the Birding Trail are being opened in a phased approach. Once finished, it will span across the state.

For more information, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0