Cayuga County-area volunteer opportunities: Auburn nursing home and more

• The Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 85 Thornton Ave., seeks volunteers to assist with its recreation program and/or be a friendly visitor to residents. Hours are flexible, starting with one hour per month, or as many as preferred. For more information, contact recreation director Alexis at (315) 253-7351.
• Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes are looking for volunteer family caregivers. Hours are flexible. The spring training session will begin from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and continue Thursdays through April 30. For more information, call (315) 634-1100.
• The Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to deliver hot noon meals to homebound seniors in rural areas of Cayuga County, and in the city of Auburn. Drivers are needed to commit to one morning a week, for two hours. Mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.
• Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County is looking for sponsorship for its Food and Hygiene Products Pantry. The pantry runs on donations and fundraisers, but as its client list grows, additional help is needed. The pantry currently serves 30 to 60 families a month, and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Fingerlakes Mall. For more information,
• The Hunger Task Force, of Auburn, is a new advocacy group supported by Westminster Presbyterian Church. The task force seeks volunteers to help in the service of daily meals at various locations. For more information, call coordinator Kimberly Patch at (315) 294-0026.
• CAP Cayuga/Seneca seeks volunteers for its CAP Closet Free Clothing Program to sort and organize clothes, and assist customers. Day and evening hours are available. The agency also seeks volunteer Medicaid transportation drivers for Seneca and Cayuga counties, and Mobile Food Pantry volunteers who can assist with pickups from businesses and deliveries to customers. Opportunities are also available in more than a dozen programs, for all skill levels and interests. For more information, call (315) 255-1703 or visit caphelps.org.
• The Auburn Beautification Commission seeks creative, passionate and community-oriented individuals to join its board of directors by February. Members will work toward the organization's mission of beautifying Auburn by identifying, coordinating and funding projects that will do so, such as the commission's Park Pickup Days. For more information, contact the commission at info@beautifulauburn.org.
• Auburn Community Hospital is looking for volunteers. Potential areas include the gift shop, courier/transport services, one-day surgery and radiology. For more information, contact Kathy Weldon at (315) 567-0435 or email auburnhospital.org.
• ARISE is looking for volunteers to become long-term care ombudsmen in Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Cortland counties. Ombudsmen advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and provide guidance and information on topics that include resident's rights, dietary concerns and advance directives. After completing a mandatory training for certification, ombudsmen volunteers can set their own schedule. For more information, call (315) 671-5108 or email jparker@ariseinc.org.
• Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County is looking for tutors to assist adult learners in basic literacy or English as a second language. Volunteers must first attend an orientation session. The sessions include an overview of the agency, what a literacy tutor does, where tutors are needed and what to expect from training. More orientation sessions are being scheduled, so interested volunteers are encouraged to call with what works for them. For more information, or to register, call Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County at (315) 253-5241 or email literacycayuga@gmail.com.
• Matthew House in Auburn seeks weekend volunteers to help provide direct resident care and house care. Resident care includes meals, medications and other tasks, while house care includes laundry, household errands, cleaning and more. Orientation and training will be provided. For more information, call (315) 252-2052 or email info@matthewhouse.org.
• Peers in Cayuga County, which provides peer support services for people with mental health issues in the community, is looking for board members. The group would like people who have been diagnosed with mental health issues, but that isn't necessary to volunteer. For more information, or to obtain an application, email peersinccinc@gmail.com, call (315) 294-8046 or visit the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.
