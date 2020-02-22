Cayuga County-area volunteer opportunities: Hospice and more

• Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County is looking for sponsorship for its Food and Hygiene Products Pantry. The pantry runs on donations and fundraisers, but as its client list grows, additional help is needed. The pantry currently serves 30 to 60 families a month, and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Fingerlakes Mall. For more information,

• The Hunger Task Force, of Auburn, is a new advocacy group supported by Westminster Presbyterian Church. The task force seeks volunteers to help in the service of daily meals at various locations. For more information, call coordinator Kimberly Patch at (315) 294-0026.

• CAP Cayuga/Seneca seeks volunteers for its CAP Closet Free Clothing Program to sort and organize clothes, and assist customers. Day and evening hours are available. The agency also seeks volunteer Medicaid transportation drivers for Seneca and Cayuga counties, and Mobile Food Pantry volunteers who can assist with pickups from businesses and deliveries to customers. Opportunities are also available in more than a dozen programs, for all skill levels and interests. For more information, call (315) 255-1703 or visit caphelps.org.