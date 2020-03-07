Cayuga County-area volunteer opportunities: Hunger Task Force and more

• Volunteer family caregivers are sought by Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Volunteering is flexible, and on your schedule. The spring training session will begin from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and continue Thursdays through April 30. For more information, or to sign up, call (315) 634-1100.

• The Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 85 Thornton Ave., seeks volunteers to assist with its recreation program and/or be a friendly visitor to residents. Hours are flexible, starting with one hour per month, or as many as preferred. For more information, contact recreation director Alexis at (315) 253-7351.

• The Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to deliver hot noon meals to homebound seniors in rural areas of Cayuga County, and in the city of Auburn. Drivers are needed to commit to one morning a week, for two hours. Mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.