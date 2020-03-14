Cayuga County-area volunteer opportunities: Hunger Task Force and more

• Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County is looking for tutors to assist adult learners in basic literacy or English as a second language. Volunteers must first attend an orientation session. The sessions include an overview of the agency, what a literacy tutor does, where tutors are needed and what to expect from training. More orientation sessions are being scheduled, so interested volunteers are encouraged to call with what works for them. For more information, or to register, call Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County at (315) 253-5241 or email literacycayuga@gmail.com.

• Matthew House in Auburn seeks weekend volunteers to help provide direct resident care and house care. Resident care includes meals, medications and other tasks, while house care includes laundry, household errands, cleaning and more. Orientation and training will be provided. For more information, call (315) 252-2052 or email info@matthewhouse.org.

• Peers in Cayuga County, which provides peer support services for people with mental health issues in the community, is looking for board members. The group would like people who have been diagnosed with mental health issues, but that isn't necessary to volunteer. For more information, or to obtain an application, email peersinccinc@gmail.com, call (315) 294-8046 or visit the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Volunteer listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or mailed to David Wilcox, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021. All listings are free.

