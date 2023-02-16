Mary Kay Worth, a retired superintendent of the Southern Cayuga Central School District, is sending a children's book to Ukrainian children displaced by the country's war with Russia.
"Hey Elephant! Where Are You? has been published in both English and Ukrainian. Translator Lana Giovanni, a native of Ukraine who now teaches in Wellsville, also helped with the pysanky egg, Ukrainian-made and teaching pages in the book. She and Worth perform voiceoves for the book's animated trailer, which features work by the book's illustrator, Mark DeVillar, as well.
For more information, including the trailer, how to get involved and Worth's free programs (available by Zoom and similar apps), visit marykayworthofficial.com.
Worth the trip: Former Southern Cayuga superintendent's newest children's book inspired by African elephant encounter
AURORA | When author Mary Kay Worth spent a month in Africa last spring, she knew one thing for certain.