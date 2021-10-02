Cayuga County bank branches give to local nonprofits

The bank donated a total of $53,750 to nonprofits across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. The Cato branch donated $250 to the Cato Fire Department, and the Moravia branch donated $250 to the Old Barn Inc. Cat Program.

“We’re truly honored to be a part of the Cayuga County community and are grateful for this chance to give back. Being a good neighbor and an active participant in our community is part of our core values,” Community Bank President and CEO Mark Tryniski said in a news release. “National Good Neighbor Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate and give back to our communities and neighbors.”