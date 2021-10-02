 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County bank branches give to local nonprofits
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County bank branches give to local nonprofits

{{featured_button_text}}
large cat.jpg

A cat caught by the Cat Program in Moravia.

 Provided

Branches of Community Bank N.A. in Cayuga County recently participated in National Good Neighbor Day Sept. 28, the fourth year the bank has celebrated the day.

The bank donated a total of $53,750 to nonprofits across New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. The Cato branch donated $250 to the Cato Fire Department, and the Moravia branch donated $250 to the Old Barn Inc. Cat Program.

“We’re truly honored to be a part of the Cayuga County community and are grateful for this chance to give back. Being a good neighbor and an active participant in our community is part of our core values,” Community Bank President and CEO Mark Tryniski said in a news release. “National Good Neighbor Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate and give back to our communities and neighbors.”

For more information, visit cbna.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News