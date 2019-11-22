The Cayuga County Christmas Elf program, now in its 32nd year, will move its distribution site to Fingerlakes Mall for this holiday season.
The program provides toys to income-eligible children in Cayuga County. This year, distribution will take place Thursday, Dec. 12. Collection boxes for toys are located in BJ's Wholesale Club on Grant Avenue, Simple Roast on Genesee Street and Grant Avenue, Wegmans on Loop Road and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca on York Street, all in the Auburn area.
You have free articles remaining.
Donations can also be made at the Fingerlakes Mall site by appointment, and monetary donations can be mailed directly to CAP Cayuga/Seneca, 89 York St., Auburn NY 13021 or made online at caphelps.org/christmas-elf.
For more information, or to place a donation box at your place of business, call the Christmas Elf hotline at (315) 255-1703 ext. 102 or email elf@caphelps.org.