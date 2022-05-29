Cayuga County church plans gun violence talk

Scipioville Presbyterian Church is dedicating the month of June to the issue of gun violence. The church will hold several events to raise awareness of gun violence and facilitate discussion about it.

"The goal is to lift this issue out of the shadows of politics and recognize that gun violence is a public health crisis, a spiritual crisis, and something we must find a way to discuss," the church said in a news release. "We can no longer afford to pretend that this issue is too political for discussions or solutions."

The church has undergone a five-week intensive study of the political, public health and theological approaches to the issue. It does not intend to debate the merits of the 2nd Amendment, it said.

The church's events will begin with its annual vigil of Psalms from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Volunteers will read psalms, prayers, reflections and more in a hybrid vigil that takes place at the church sanctuary, 3428 Route 34B, Scipio Center, on Zoom and on the church's Facebook page at facebook.com/scipiopresby.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, the church will host a service of prayer, lament, repentance and hope. It will also be available on Zoom.

Then, at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, the church will host a community discussion on gun violence with Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Cayuga County Legislator Heidi Nightengale and more. The discussion is intended to include a range of perspectives from community leaders and members.

The service and discussion are free and open to the public.

For more information, including Zoom links, visit scipiovillechurch.org or facebook.com/scipiopresby, or call (315) 364-5110.

