Cayuga County church to host roast beef supper

Countryside United Methodist Church in Springlake will hold a drive-thru roast beef supper Saturday, June 5.

Meals will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, cabbage salad, vegetables, brown bread, pickles and apple or cherry pie. They cost $12 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12, and will be available by reservation only. Reservations must be made by May 25 by calling Ginny at (315) 243-5924 or Jean at (315) 365-3778. Slowly say your name, phone number, the number of dinners and the type of pie.

Dinners can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. June 5 at the church, 10511 Duck Lake Road, Springlake. Masks are required and staff will be wearing them as well.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, the church hosted roast beef suppers for more than 30 years on the first Saturdays of April, May, June, September, October and November.

"Although the fellowship we have enjoyed meeting and greeting each other will not be the same, we hope you will take the pleasant drive to our country church," the church said in a news release.

