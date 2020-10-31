 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County churches to serve drive-thru soup, dinner
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County churches to serve drive-thru soup, dinner

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
chinese takeout
Deposit Photos

Two Cayuga County churches will serve traditional meals via drive-thru, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, Nov. 7:

• Countryside United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru soup sale from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church, Duck Lake Road, Springlake. Available are vegetable beef, split pea with ham or chili, plus rolls and brownies. Meals are $8. To order (before Nov. 4), call (315) 776-4726.

• Fleming Federated Church will host its annual Harvest Dinner via drive-thru at 4 p.m. at the church, 5024 Route 34, Fleming. The dinner includes ham, parsley potatoes, squash, baked beans and more. It costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12. Customers can enter behind the firehouse on Mill Street and follow the signs. To preorder, call (315) 406-6684.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The do's and don'ts of Halloween during a pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News