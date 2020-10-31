Cayuga County churches to serve drive-thru soup, dinner

• Countryside United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru soup sale from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church, Duck Lake Road, Springlake. Available are vegetable beef, split pea with ham or chili, plus rolls and brownies. Meals are $8. To order (before Nov. 4), call (315) 776-4726.

• Fleming Federated Church will host its annual Harvest Dinner via drive-thru at 4 p.m. at the church, 5024 Route 34, Fleming. The dinner includes ham, parsley potatoes, squash, baked beans and more. It costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12. Customers can enter behind the firehouse on Mill Street and follow the signs. To preorder, call (315) 406-6684.