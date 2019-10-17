The Auburn High School Counseling Department and Cayuga Counselors' Association will present the annual Cayuga Area College Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.
In attendance will be approximately 80 representatives from four-year private and public colleges, two-year private and public colleges, nonprofit and government agencies, and the military. The night will also include presentations on financial aid, disability services and college athletic eligibility.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 255-8311.