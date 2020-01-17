Cayuga County conservation district selling seedlings, groundcover
The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its 49th annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale.

New York-grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs and groundcovers will be available. They are a low-cost way to prevent erosion and promote wildlife in an area, and can serve as noise and visual buffers.

Orders will be taken through April 28. The pickup date is May 8. Supplies are limited, so early order is encouraged.

For more information, call (315) 252-4171 ext. 3 or visit cayugaswcd.org.

