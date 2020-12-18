Cayuga County Craft: A year of growth and gut punches for local breweries

Cayuga County's breweries entered 2020 with momentum. COVID-19 slowed that momentum — but didn't stop it.
Like many businesses, local breweries have been punched in the gut by the pandemic. The first blow landed in March, when the virus itself did in the U.S., and New York state limited craft beverage producers to off-premises sales to help slow its spread. Sure, social distancing led to a global rise in alcohol consumption, so Cayuga County's breweries had little difficulty getting rid of their product. But that benefit was erased, and then some, by all the empty chairs in their taprooms. A glass of beer, after all, generates up to twice as much revenue as a bottle or can of it.
In June, the state gave its 400-plus breweries the green light to reopen their taprooms, but at 50% capacity. Even then, some people have been reluctant to return to public spaces during a pandemic. For instance, when Summerhill Brewing in southern Cayuga County reopened, "business was good, but did not return to the pre-pandemic level," said Jeff Ten Eyck, one of its owners and brewers.
"Many people are not comfortable going out," he said. "We are fortunate in that we had plenty of outdoor seating and space to spread folks out."
Following those blows to breweries were a slew of others over the summer and fall. First there was the state's requirement that on-premises alcohol sales also include food. Then there was the perplexing rule that live music can only be "incidental," neither promoted nor ticketed. And then warm temperatures disappeared, so outdoor seating and its additional revenue and appeal did as well.
Like most industries, craft beverage production has felt the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jan. 1 will bring yet another blow. That's when cuts to the federal excise tax on alcoholic beverage production will expire, raising the amount Cayuga County breweries have to pay per barrel from $3.50 to $7. Needless to say, after nine months of damage to their businesses due to COVID-19 and the measures to contain it, they hope Congress will extend the cuts. One place they could use that money, Prison City Brewing owner Dawn Schulz said, is the personal protective equipment, payroll for quarantined employees and other expenses that have been piled on them.
Summerhill experienced one of those economic pitfalls of the pandemic when it closed Dec. 9-16 after an employee was exposed to COVID-19 outside the brewery. (They have since tested negative and completed their quarantine.) But the money saved by the cuts could also support breweries in a more basic sense, Ten Eyck suggested, just as Congress intended when it passed them in 2017.
"Paying more tax will divert funds that we would have put toward additional equipment and personnel to improve our production efficiency and expand our services and products," he said.
Despite all those blows, Cayuga County's breweries will enter 2021 swinging.
The second half of the year saw three of them — Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard, Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport and Prison City in Auburn — complete significant expansions. (By the way, happy sixth anniversary to Prison City this week!) The county's beer scene also grew by one this year, with the gradual opening of Owasco Lake Brewing in Moravia. All seven breweries made some incredible beer over the last 12 months, including their contributions to the industrywide collaborations All Together and Black is Beautiful, which supported important causes. And for all the restrictions of New York's COVID-19 guidance, the relaxation of alcohol shipping rules has opened a new revenue stream by allowing breweries to send their beer directly to customers statewide.
So among those gut punches, there has been growth. And the best way to help Cayuga County's breweries continue growing in 2021 is to support them. Buy cans, a Crowler, a four-pack. Buy merch, like glassware or clothing. Or buy gift cards as presents this holiday season. Do what you can to help these and other local businesses reclaim some of the momentum they lost to this pummeling year.
What's on tap
Next Chapter Brewpub
The downtown Auburn brewpub has plenty of seasonally appropriate beers on tap or on the way, including: Chapter Cran Haze, a cranberry and orange hazy IPA; the bourbon barrel-aged Chapter Finger Lakes Breakfast Stout and Chapter Barrel Aged Irish Stout; and Chapter Chocolate Milk Stout and Chapter Holy Peanut Butter Molé.
Summerhill Brewing
Back open as of Thursday, the southern Cayuga County farm brewery has also recently opened its kitchen and is offering dine-in and takeout options Thursdays through Sundays. For more information, including menu options, visit summerhillbrewing.com.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
