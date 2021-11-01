Cayuga County Craft: Better Know Your Brewers, featuring Aurora Brewing

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the days get shorter this fall, Aurora Brewing Co. will be open even longer.

The Ledyard brewery announced this week that it will now be open Tuesdays, expanding its weekly hours to noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. (Fittingly, Aurora has a fall beer called Shorter Days, Longer Nights, and a spring counterpart, Longer Days, Shorter Nights.)

Aurora is also continuing to release sought-after New England-style India pale ales, fruited sours, and traditional styles like saisons and rauchbiers on a weekly basis. This weekend, it dropped another batch of Beast of Burlington, an IPA with Mosaic and Strata hops and, as the name suggests, Vermont yeast. The plunging temperatures should also mean more heavy stouts from the brewery, which won a silver medal at this year's New York State Craft Beer Competition for its Tropical Moon Cake imperial stout with macadamia nuts, toasted coconut, marshmallows and vanilla beans.

Meanwhile, the brewery's pizza oven will be preparing a seasonal pie this weekend that includes a pumpkin sauce base, roasted garlic, aged white cheddar, mushrooms, roasted onions, local bacon and maple-glazed sage leaves. With the longer hours will come more pizza days and expanded options, as well as a fresh, rotating food menu weekly, sandwich specials and more.

With everything happening at Aurora, I reached out to its owners and brewers, Mark Grimaldi and Joe Shelton, for the next edition of Cayuga County Craft's Better Know Your Brewers Q&A series.

Here's what they had to say:

Q: What was your gateway craft beer, the beer that turned you on to it?

Grimaldi: Going way back here to the early 2000s, but: Magic Hat No. 9, Rogue's Dead Guy Ale, La Fin du Monde, Racer 5 IPA and Capt. Lawrence Liquid Gold at my old stomping grounds in White Plains at the Lazy Boy Saloon. That was really one of the first craft beer bars around me then. I also used to drive into the city from White Plains just to drink Sixpoint Bengali Tiger at the Blind Tiger — which was an insane craft beer bar back in the day. Much later on from there, it was Pliny the Elder, Maine Beer's Tiny Beautiful Something, the OG Holy Icon from Hudson Valley Brewery, and Cantillon's Fou' Foune, just to name a few.

Shelton: This sort of dates me, haha: Pete's Wicked Ale, Red Hook Extra Special Bitter, Three Floyds Robert the Bruce and Alpha King. I remember finding those at the grocery store and drinking them and it changing my world. Saranac's 12 Beers of Christmas was another huge, life-altering craft offering as well. Later it was Maine Beer Co.'s Another One IPA, Wookey Jack from Firestone Walker and Alpine's Nelson that turned it up a notch.

Q: When did you know you wanted to brew beer for a living?

Grimaldi: I can't say I ever wanted to do it for a living, but I wanted to do it on a more legit level with proper equipment. Like most, I got the itch to homebrew early on, and Joe and I would make batches in his kitchen. I'm a bit of a dreamer and risk-taker, and after we had been making some really fine beers I just said, "we're doing this" and went and got a personal loan from the bank for some equipment, and Aurora was born.

Shelton: I always dreamed of owning a bar, like every other young person in America (don't they?). I didn't know I wanted to brew beer and sell it until Mark actually said "we are doing this."

What brewers, breweries or beers have been your biggest inspirations?

Grimaldi: Cantillon, Trillium, HVB, Hill Farmstead, Suarez. Fou'Foune from Cantillon; Big Sprang from Trillium; Arthur, Mary and Double Citra from HF, 100 Ft. North and Domain from Suarez.

Shelton: Hudson Valley, Maine Beer Co., Trillium, Alpine, Great Divide, Russian River.

If you were stuck on a desert island and could only have one beer, which would it be? (Editor's note: For the sake of the question, the beer would always be in peak condition and not subject to temperature, age or other concerns)

Grimaldi: Cantillon's Fou'Foune. I forget the vintage, but it may have been 2016 or 2017. Arguably the most mind-blowing beer I have ever consumed.

Shelton: Well, this one is a tough one. It probably would be Wookey Jack by Firestone Walker or its later can release, Wookus. I am one of the few, proud, crazy black IPA guys.

What do you think is the next big thing in craft beer?

Grimaldi: We're going back to the roots — bitterness is making a comeback. People want more balanced beers, lower ABVs, more bitterness. Lagers are back. West Coast IPAs are creeping in the shadows and we're all for the movement!

Shelton: Return to traditional styles. Milds, bitters, lagers of all types.

What's a style of beer you wish there was more appreciation for, more of a demand for?

Grimaldi: Mixed culture beers. The demand is there for us nerds, but I'd love to see them consumed more by the average craft beer drinker.

Shelton: Black IPA!

Are there any trends or styles of beer that you kind of wish would go away?

Grimaldi: Slushie beers.

Shelton: I am OK with most of whatever people want to do. I don't like to drink the big, sweet, heavily fruited sours.

What's the most frequently asked question you get at your brewery?

Grimaldi: "Do you allow dogs?"

Shelton: Besides "Do you allow dogs on the patio?" I would say people ask "Where do you get the inspiration for all your beer names?"

What kind of music do you like to listen to when you're brewing?

Grimaldi: It depends on who gets to the speaker first! We start at 7 a.m. on our longer brew days and go mellow with a little jazz, Radiohead, Tribe. As the days go on it's ramped up to rock, metal, hip-hop. Been a lot of My Bloody Valentine recently.

Shelton: Depends for sure. In our brewhouse team there is a lot of music diversity. Metal, Pink Floyd and hip-hop mostly.

If you could collaborate with any brewer or brewery in the world, which would you pick?​

Grimaldi: Crazy to think about. Cantillon or 3 Fonteinen — yes, I have a slight lambic obsession.

Shelton: Jeez, that is a tough one. For me it would have to be Russian River for a wonderful, classic, perfect imperial West Coast IPA. That's where it started for so many of us into the craft scene. Maybe we could sprinkle some dark malts in there for balance, haha.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

