Cayuga County Craft: Local brewers talk legal marijuana, COVID-19 impact

Cayuga County breweries agree that COVID-19 has made the last year a transformative one for their industry.
But there's less consensus about how they be affected by the recent legalization of marijuana in New York state.
For this edition of Cayuga County Craft, I asked our breweries to look back and look ahead: How has COVID-19 changed beer over the past year? And how might legal marijuana change it over the next?
All the breweries who responded were quick to describe how the pandemic has disrupted their business. The major change, they said, has been the precipitous drop in traffic in their taprooms due to both New York state guidance and customer discretion. As a result, packaged beer has become a much bigger priority for them than draught beer. More of their product is going in cans than in kegs, if not all of it. So breweries like Aurora Brewing Co. in Ledyard and Prison City Brewing in Auburn can not only sell more beer to go, they can distribute it to stores they couldn't before COVID-19.
That, combined with New York lifting its law against shipping beer to customers within the state, has greatly expanded the reach of breweries like Aurora and Prison City.
But the pandemic has done the same thing for most of the other 7,000-plus breweries in America. And that has presented another challenge to the ones in Cayuga County.
"Covid has been a wild ride," Aurora owners Mark Grimaldi and Joe Shelton said in an email.
"Over the past year, we've witnessed breweries that were normally available only in their taprooms, or hyper locally, to being available in multiple states, including upstate New York," they continued. "This overall I think forced local breweries to in turn move their beers outside of their own regions, since we were now competing with big names coming into our markets."
Prison City co-owner Marc Schulz added the nationwide aluminum shortage as another consequence of the industry shifting toward packaged beer. And with customers looking to buy those cans as touchlessly as possible, online transactions have become a major part of the business model of breweries, as pointed out by Next Chapter Brewpub co-owner Scott DeLap. For his Auburn brewpub and other breweries that count on dining and live music crowds, DeLap continued, the loss of the social dimension of their business has hit hard.
DeLap and his colleagues hope those crowds will come back soon. And with COVID-19 vaccinations underway and state guidance unwinding, they might.
The Next Chapter co-owner is concerned, however, about what he believes is another challenge to his business on the horizon: legal marijuana. With New Yorkers now able to possess and use the drug, and soon able to grow and buy it, DeLap believes his industry will be negatively impacted. Specifically, he said, people who buy marijuana will have less disposable income for beer.
But the owners of Aurora and Prison City aren't concerned. Schulz noted that states where marijuana has been legalized, including craft beer hotbeds like Oregon, Colorado and Massachusetts, have seen little to no slowdown in brewery growth. Grimaldi and Shelton, meanwhile, are just excited. They plan on releasing another beer in their Chronic series of fruited pastry sours on April 20.
What's on tap
Next Chapter Brewpub
Scott and Michelle DeLap's downtown Auburn brewpub has restarted concerts and will begin trivia nights on April 14. New Next Chapter can labels, featuring designs by a local artist, will also debut this month. New beers coming soon include a maple oatmeal stout, a strawberry milkshake India pale ale and a strawberry key lime hard seltzer. Beer, wine and liquor slushies will be available again as well, and the DeLaps plan on expanding their food menu with regional pizza styles such as New York, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, St. Louis, California and even Utica tomato pie.
