Hello, my name is Jess Morgan and I am the 2019-2020 Cayuga County Dairy Princess. As princess, I promote the good practices farmers use through environmental stewardship and animal health care, as well as the wholesome and nutritious qualities dairy products bring to consumers’ lives. As the summer turns hotter and hotter, it is important to continue to show the steps dairy farmers take to bring comfort to their cows, and how dairy products can be a great way to cool off in the heat.
Summers in Cayuga County are very important for farmers. On top of planting, growing and harvesting their crops, they need to continue caring for the cows, making sure they are at the highest comfort level possible. Dairy farmers only want the best for their animals, including luxurious beds, fresh and cold water, supplies, and ways for the cows to cool down. All of these things lead to a successful production of milk, leaving cows their happiest and healthiest they can be.
On my farm, sand bedding stalls are used, which keep cows cool while they rest, like they are on the beach! There is a variety of other bedding options, like straw, dry compost and even water beds, all of which provide great cow comfort. Fresh water is a huge aspect of cows’ well-being, especially in the summer, when they can drink up to 50 gallons every day. Farmers work around the clock to provide fresh water, as well as the nutrient-packed food for cows to enjoy all summer long, and through the following months. In order to keep these dairy animals cool in the heat, farms also install fans and sprinklers. Barns optimize airflow, leading cool breezes from one doorway to the next, using fans to help. Sprinklers provide that “summer shower” for cows, while they enjoy reaching that tempting itch on the rotating back scratchers set throughout the barn.
So next time you’re cooling off with a tasty ice cream cone or a fresh glass of cold milk, remember the hard work farmers and cows have throughout the summer months, and how they are able to stay cool in the process.