Cayuga County Dairy Princess participates in state pageant

Cayuga County Dairy Princess Jessica Morgan participated in the 57th annual New York State Dairy Princess Pageant Feb. 18 at the Holiday Inn in Liverpool.

Morgan was one of three winners in the written communications category. Along with the writing skills test, the pageant consisted of a personal interview, impromptu questions, a prepared speech, a product knowledge exam and informal interaction with others.

Natalie Vernon, of Wayne County, was crowned the 2020-2021 state Dairy Princess, with Rachel Rouland of Monroe County named first alternate and Erin Armitage of Washington County named second alternate. Each winner received scholarships and will work with the American Dairy Association North East to represent dairy farmers at events.

For more information, visit americandairy.com.

