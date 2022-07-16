Cayuga County district, Beardsley golf tourneys coming up

The Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, at Owasco Country Club, 6750 E. Lake Road, Owasco, and then Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett. Saturday tee times will begin at 11 a.m.

Class I of the tournament is open to any male resident of the county or any male member in good standing at an approved county golf course. Class II is open to any male who places in the championship flight in the 2021 or 2022 Bob Hoey Junior Golf Tournament.

The men's entry fee is $80 and the senior entry fee is $65. All senior participants will play senior tees.

For more information, contact Jeff Catalfano at (315) 730-2475.

Beardsley Architects + Engineers will host its 18th annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 19, at Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Owasco.

This year's tournament will support local addiction recovery group Nick's Ride 4 Friends.

To register, visit beardsleytourney.com. For more information, contact Karen Jones at kjones@beardsley.com or call (315) 253-7301.