Cayuga County district holding annual fish sale

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its annual Fish Stocking Sale this fall. A variety of fish for ponds — including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows — will be for sale.

Grass carp will also be for sale, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them. Fish orders will be taken through Tuesday, Sept. 22; the pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the district, 7414 County House Road, Sennett.

Order forms are available at cayugaswcd.org. For more information, call (315) 252-4171 or stop by the office between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

