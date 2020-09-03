 Skip to main content
Cayuga County district holding annual fish sale
Cayuga County district holding annual fish sale

Largemouth bass

Largemouth bass

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its annual Fish Stocking Sale this fall. A variety of fish for ponds — including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows — will be for sale.

Grass carp will also be for sale, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them. Fish orders will be taken through Tuesday, Sept. 22; the pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the district, 7414 County House Road, Sennett.

Order forms are available at cayugaswcd.org. For more information, call (315) 252-4171 or stop by the office between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

