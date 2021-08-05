Cayuga County district holding Fish Stocking Sale

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a Fish Stocking Sale this fall, with largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, and minnows available for sale.

Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them.

Orders will be taken through Tuesday, Sept. 21. The pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, 7414 County House Road, Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 252-4171 or visit cayugaswcd.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0