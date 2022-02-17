 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Cayuga County district holding spring Fish Stocking Sale

Largemouth bass

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a Fish Stocking Sale this spring, with largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows available for sale.

Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them.

Orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 17. The pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, 7414 County House Road, Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 252-4171 ext. 4 or visit cayugaswcd.org.

