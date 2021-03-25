Cayuga County district selling fish, straw, seedlings

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding several sales this spring.

A variety of fish for ponds — including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows — is for sale through the district's spring Fish Stocking Sale.

Grass carp will also be for sale, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them. Fish orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 11; the pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at the district, 7414 County House Road, Sennett.

The district is also selling barley straw rolls, a natural way of controlling algae in ponds, at its offices in Sennett. In recent years, barley straw has been found to be effective at controlling algae by inhibiting its growth rather than killing it. It is most effective when applied before algae appears in ponds. It is most commonly applied at a rate of two to three bales per surface acre of the pond; the depth of the water is not important.

The district's 50th annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale is underway as well.