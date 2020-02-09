Cayuga County district selling trees, fish

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its 49th annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale.

New York-grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs and groundcovers will be available. They are a low-cost way to prevent erosion and promote wildlife in an area, and can serve as noise and visual buffers. Orders will be taken through April 28. The pickup date is May 8. Supplies are limited, so early order is encouraged.

The district is also holding its annual Fish Stocking Sale this spring. A variety of fish for ponds — including largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows — will be for sale.

Grass carp will also be for sale, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them. Fish orders will be taken through May 12; the pickup date is May 18 at the district, 7414 County House Road, Sennett.

For more information, call (315) 252-4171 ext. 3 or visit cayugaswcd.org.

