Cayuga County extension hosting virtual craft programs
EDUCATION

CCE building

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County building in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will offer a Virtual Craft Camp beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, with "Holiday String Art Ornaments" on Zoom.

Classes will continue the second and fourth Mondays of every month, beginning Jan. 11. Each kit is $3 for 4-H members, or $5 for non-members. Participants can pay for and pick up kits at the extension's office, 248 Grant Ave., Auburn, the day before classes.

The extension will also host a virtual "Gingerbread House Decorating Party" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, on Zoom. Kits are $5.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 255-1183, visit facebook.com/ccecayuga or email emw54@cornell.edu.

