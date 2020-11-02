Cayuga County extension to host annual meeting virtually

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. It will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting's featured speaker will be Chris Ehlers, food security director for Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca. Also, new members of the board of directors will be elected and program highlights will be shared.

The meeting is open to the public, and all Cayuga County citizens with an interest in cooperative extension work are welcome. To register, visit reg.cce.cornell.edu/cce2020annualmeeting_205.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

