The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a Fish Stocking Sale this fall, taking orders for rainbow trout, largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie, brook trout and minnows through Monday, Sept. 16.
Grass carp will be available, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them.
The pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, 7414 County House Road, Auburn.
For more information, call (315) 252-4171 or visit cayugaswcd.org.