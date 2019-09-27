The days are getting shorter and the nights cooler. Hay is being chopped. Pumpkins are coming out of the fields, and apples down from the trees. For farmers in Cayuga County, one other way to mark the change from summer to fall is the Cayuga County Farm Bureau annual meeting.
It's an evening of food and fellowship. It’s also an opportunity for each farmer’s voice to be heard through the unique ground-up system the Farm Bureau uses to set priorities for the coming year’s activities in advocating for farmer and rural legislative change at local, state and federal levels.
The Cayuga County Farm Bureau annual meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. Rep. John Katko will be the keynote speaker.
Each year, Farm Bureau members designate a handful of priority issues to champion. Whether it’s advocating for public funding for agricultural research or working for change to immigration and labor law, improving rural access to broadband internet or increasing mental health resources among farmers — each idea originated at a local level, and gained support to be adopted by state and national Farm Bureau groups.
“The resolutions portion of our meeting is very important. It sets the agenda for the state annual meeting,” said Ray Lockwood, a dairy farmer from Aurelius and president of the county Farm Bureau. “There’s an opportunity for debate at our county meeting — and there’s a vibrant debate at our state annual meeting.”
Any Farm Bureau member can propose an issue to become a priority. Traditionally, an issue winds its way through county, regional and state meetings of Farm Bureau members, gaining or losing supporters on the way to be voted on by delegates at the state, and perhaps national, Farm Bureau meetings.
Farm Bureau members around New York state are currently collecting ideas to determine the priority issues in 2020. Some of the topics that have come up so far include allowing farmers up to two years after college graduation to apply for the state Young Farmer Student Loan Forgiveness program; allowing operators of semi-trailers transporting their own commodities to register these vehicles with an agricultural license plate; and a state-funded cost share to offset farmer cost of implementing electronic livestock identification.
Some Farm Bureau members hope the state will allow hops and malting barley grown in New York to be processed outside the state and also comply with the Farm Brewery Law. Other members are advocating for a privacy law, similar to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, for prescriptions issued for farm livestock.
At the federal level, some Farm Bureau members are calling for a change in legislation that would allow food banks to use donated vouchers to purchase fluid milk.
These ideas — and others — will be discussed and voted on at the county annual meeting. The New York Farm Bureau annual meeting is slated for Dec. 2-4 in Binghamton.
Lockwood, who said he has been a Farm Bureau member for 50 years, said Farm Bureau membership brings with its workers compensation insurance, discounts on purchases and other benefits, but most importantly gives a voice to all farmers, regardless of farm size, commodity or growing practices.
“Farm Bureau is one of the only organizations that influences the policies at our state and national level,” he said. “I want to be a part of an organization that supports farmers. It’s grassroots — every Farm Bureau member has a say in the organization.”
Farm Bureau priorities in 2019 that were successfully implemented include state funding to improve environmental stewardship practices on farms, as well as funding to update infrastructure at county fairs.
Register for the county annual meeting by Oct. 1 by contacting the regional Farm Bureau office at (315) 252-1367 or jwilliamson@nyfb.org.