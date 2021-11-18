 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AGRICULTURE

Cayuga County Farm Bureau elects, honors board members

Lockwood

Ray Lockwood, center, is presented with a plaque recognizing his years of service to the Cayuga County Farm Bureau. With him is state Sen. Pam Helming, left, and bureau board member James Young.

 Provided

The Cayuga County Farm Bureau elected board members and honored an outgoing one at its annual meeting recently at the Springside Inn in Fleming.

Elected to the bureau's board of directors were sixth-generation dairy and crop farmer Jon Patterson, owner and operator of Patterson Farms in the county, who will serve as president. Retired Moravia dairy farmer Dale Kehoe will serve as vice president. Claire Affleck, owner and operator of equestrian center Claire Affleck Training, was elected to the board as well. Together, they and 10 additional farmer members of the board will work over the next year to direct the work of the bureau as it represents its more than 300 member families.

Also at the meeting, outgoing board President Ray Lockwood was presented with a plaque and gift certificate by board member James Young in appreciation of Lockwood's years of service. The meeting's featured speaker was New York Farm Bureau CEO Elizabeth Dribusch, who discussed the state bureau's strategic plan and visited several Cayuga County agri-businesses while in town.

For more information, visit nyfb.org/about/county-farm-bureau/cayuga-county.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is heavy metal toxicity?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News