Cayuga County Farm Bureau elects, honors board members

Elected to the bureau's board of directors were sixth-generation dairy and crop farmer Jon Patterson, owner and operator of Patterson Farms in the county, who will serve as president. Retired Moravia dairy farmer Dale Kehoe will serve as vice president. Claire Affleck, owner and operator of equestrian center Claire Affleck Training, was elected to the board as well. Together, they and 10 additional farmer members of the board will work over the next year to direct the work of the bureau as it represents its more than 300 member families.