Cayuga County Farm Bureau elects, honors board members

The Cayuga County Farm Bureau elected board members and honored an outgoing one at its annual meeting recently at the Springside Inn in Fleming.
Elected to the bureau's board of directors were sixth-generation dairy and crop farmer Jon Patterson, owner and operator of Patterson Farms in the county, who will serve as president. Retired Moravia dairy farmer Dale Kehoe will serve as vice president. Claire Affleck, owner and operator of equestrian center Claire Affleck Training, was elected to the board as well. Together, they and 10 additional farmer members of the board will work over the next year to direct the work of the bureau as it represents its more than 300 member families.
Also at the meeting, outgoing board President Ray Lockwood was presented with a plaque and gift certificate by board member James Young in appreciation of Lockwood's years of service. The meeting's featured speaker was New York Farm Bureau CEO Elizabeth Dribusch, who discussed the state bureau's strategic plan and visited several Cayuga County agri-businesses while in town.
For more information, visit nyfb.org/about/county-farm-bureau/cayuga-county.